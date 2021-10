Although online gambling has been a popular hobby for ages now, the past decade or so has been especially crucial for this particular industry. What was once a casual hobby has transformed drastically into a pastime loved by thousands if not millions of people all over the world. Thanks to how much the gambling sector has grown, the industry has now become a billion-dollar one. And even though land-based casinos are still as strong as ever, online casinos have been steadily rising the ladder.

GAMBLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO