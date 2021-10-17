CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Minnesota driver's testing stations to be open by end of January

By Reid Forgrave
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Public Safety has pledged to have all of the state's 93 driver's license testing stations reopened by the end of January. All state testing stations closed from March 27, 2020, when Gov. Tim Walz issued his stay-at-home order, until May 19, 2020, when 15 exam stations opened....

www.startribune.com

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gov. Walz bags a bird during Minnesota's pheasant opener

MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz says he bagged a pheasant on Saturday during Minnesota's 2021 pheasant hunting opener. Walz hunted on private land in Kandiyohi County. He was hosted by Kevin Ochsendorf and Brad Hanson, both longtime pheasant hunters in the Willmar area. Also joining the hunt were George "Corky" Berg, of the Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners; Mateo Engan, from the Willmar High School Trap Team; and Nathan Rohne, of Kandiyohi County Pheasants Forever.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbslocal.com

Iowa Drivers Ranked Worst In U.S., Minnesota’s 20th Best

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We all love to complain about how other people drive. Now, a new report looks at the best and worst drivers by state. The survey found that Wisconsin’s drivers are ranked as the 10th worst in the nation, whereas Minnesota’s drivers are pretty close to the middle of the pack, ranking 20th best in the nation. Meanwhile, Iowa drivers were ranked the absolute worst in America.
IOWA STATE
Duluth News Tribune

Other View: If reminders don't work, Minnesota's risky drivers must be hit in their wallets

Something is amiss on streets and highways in Minnesota. The state Office of Traffic Safety is urging motorists to slow down as Minnesota edges toward a recent high of traffic deaths. To date, nearly 400 have died on Minnesota roads and highways, setting a pace to be the deadliest year since 2007. Meanwhile, troopers and others in law enforcement are seeing an increase in all sorts of risky driving behaviors.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Walz's 'One Minnesota' mantra tested in bid for second term

Tim Walz rode into the governor's office three years ago on the largest margin of victory of any candidate in nearly two decades and with an expansive agenda to bridge urban and rural divides. Now the political ground has shifted beneath his feet, with his response to COVID-19 fueling criticism...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: More Free Rapid Test Sites Opening In Brooklyn Park, Duluth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the state health department opening more free rapid test sites this week, Minnesota health officials on Tuesday reported an additional 2,361 virus cases and 26 more deaths due to COVID-19, including one teenager in Hennepin County. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total positive cases have risen to 768,112 since the pandemic began, with 8,515 deaths attributed to the virus. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate appears to be on the waning side of a crest, now at 8.1% from 8.5% last week. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%. There...
MINNESOTA STATE
kxlp941.com

Minnesota’s COVID moratorium on evictions ends today

The final safety nets in Minnesota’s COVID moratorium on evictions end today (Tues). Landlords will again be able to evict tenants who are behind on rent — except for those with pending applications for rental assistance, who are protected from evictions until next June 1st. State Housing Agency officials acknowledged they were behind for a while on issuing assistance payments, but Democratic Representative Alice Hausman from Saint Paul indicates they’re doing much better:
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Ban on Evictions Ends Tonight in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — When millions of Americans were unable to work because of the COVID-19 shutdown, a ban on evictions went into effect to help those behind on their rent. In Minnesota, tonight those protections end. The only exception is for renters who have already applied for rental assistance...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Driver flees police, crashes into building in Burnsville, Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating after a man fled police and crashed into a building early Wednesday morning in Burnsville, Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 1:21 a.m., a trooper was driving south on Highway 77 at Highway 13 in Eagan when they spotted a driver in an F-150 that was weaving out of the lane lines.
MINNESOTA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Where is recreational marijuana legal? Cannabis sales start soon, but is it happening already?

Where is recreational marijuana legal? What states have legalized cannabis? Where is marijuana already being sold? Across the U.S. proposals are popping up to legalize recreational marijuana. In 19 states recreational marijuana is legal now. All of those questions loom, though, as states pass varying pieces of legislation at different speeds. Recreational marijuana is still not legal at the federal level, which means traveling between states can get tricky for those who possess or utilize recreational marijuana.
RETAIL
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz: State To Begin Administering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster Shots

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that Minnesota will begin administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to eligible Minnesotans. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now get a booster at least six months after their initial series if they are: 65 years and older; Age 18 and older and live in long-term care settings; Age 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions; Age 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings. All Minnesotans age 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Politics
CBS Denver

State Senator Calls For Audit After Out-Of-State Company Gets Big Colorado Construction Projects

(CBS4) – Two years after a scathing audit found the Colorado Department of Transportation had significant budgeting problems, a state senator is calling for another official review. State Sen. Ray Scott wants to know why the agency is giving one out-of-state company the bulk of its big projects, even when the company’s bids are millions of dollars higher than Colorado-based companies. Kraemer North America — which is owned by a Tokyo-based company called Obyashi — is not only leading the Interstate 25 north and south widening projects, but the Twin Tunnels at Idaho Springs, construction west of Loveland Pass, and the Highway...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Departments Of Education And Transportation Working To Address Bus Driver Shortage

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The search for school bus drivers continues and the Wolf Administration is pushing full-speed ahead to address the shortage impacting student and their parents across Pennsylvania. Right now, there are roughly 42,000 school bus drives which is the lowest number of licensed CDL school bus drivers in the past five years. Pennsylvania is taking a more hands-on approach to recruiting drivers. In recent weeks, both the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Education has been conducting various forms of outreach to connect with potential drivers. Letters were sent to more than 376,000 people with a commercial driver’s license. The letters included a survey asking those drivers if they would be interested in pursuing a career in driving school buses. Those interested will be contacted by local schools to discuss the next steps. “Our students need reliable transportation to be able to continue in-person instruction, our parents need peace of mind, and our schools need assistance,” said Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Noe Ortega. So far, about 1,300 drivers have volunteered to drive through the survey. There are still many more seats that need to be filled to address both immediate and long-term needs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Lowertown St. Paul residents want an improvement district of their own

Chris Thomforde is one of more than 10,000 people who call downtown St. Paul home, with a townhouse overlooking the small green gem of Lowertown's Wacouta Commons Park. Like many, he's encouraged by the progress made in safety and cleanliness in the nearby Downtown Improvement District. So much so that...
SAINT PAUL, MN

