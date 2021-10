The first six games of the 2021 season have not gone the way the Bobcats have hoped. But Ohio quarterback Armani Rogers gave fans a reason for optimism on Saturday. The Ohio Bobcats (1-6) were facing the Buffalo Bulls (3-4) on Saturday afternoon. And since the Bobcats have been struggling all season, no one was expecting to get off to such a hot against Buffalo. But that’s exactly what they did. They scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and took a commanding 21-0 lead.

