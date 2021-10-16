CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buies Creek, NC

Campbell falls to Monmouth at home 34-17

WRAL News
WRAL News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buies Creek, N.C. — Campbell fell to Monmouth 34-17 at Barker-Lane Stadium on Saturday. The Hawks broke a 10-10 tie in the second quarter with 24 unanswered points. Monmouth used...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Campbell thumped at home by Kennesaw State

Buies Creek, N.C. — Kennesaw State pulled away from Campbell in the second half on Saturday, leading to a 30-7 defeat for the Camels at Barker-Lane Stadium. Campbell fell to 3-4, while the Owls moved to 6-1. Levi Wiggins returned a fumble 94 yards for a touchdown to give Campbell...
BUIES CREEK, NC
WRAL News

Orange sweeps West Johnston in first round

The Orange Panthers swept the West Johnston Wildcats out of the first round of the NCHSAA 3A volleyball state playoffs on Saturday. The first set was close with the two teams trading the lead back and forth for much of the early going. Eventually, Orange found some sustained momentum and...
SPORTS
WRAL News

Shaw beats JCSU on homecoming 20-14

The Shaw University football team made it interesting but eventually did what was needed to put away a feisty Johnson C. Smith team securing a 20-14 homecoming victory Saturday afternoon inside of Baker Stadium in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Southern Division matchup. With the win Shaw improves to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buies Creek, NC
Buies Creek, NC
Sports
WRAL News

No. 9 Heritage takes down Wakefield, 37-18

The No. 9 Heritage Huskies earned a conference win over the Wakefield Wolverines by a 37-18 margin at home on Friday night. Lex Thomas threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Marco Patierno early in the first quarter to make it 7-0 Huskies. In the second, he found Tavares Carter for...
FOOTBALL
WRAL News

Holly Springs advances past Hoggard in 4A volleyball

Holly Springs, N.C. — (12) Holly Springs defeated (21) Hoggard in four sets (25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-9) on Saturday evening to advance to the second round of the 4A volleyball state playoffs. The first three sets were relatively close. Holly Springs won the first and third sets by scores of...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville State handles St. Augustine's 40-12

It's not Halloween yet, but Saint Augustine's threw all the tricks it had against the Fayetteville State in a key CIAA Southern Division football matchup in the George Williams Complex. The St. Aug. Falcons (0-6 overall, 0-5 CIAA) switched to a quarterback, ran reverses, double reverses for a pass, and...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

QB Wills totals 8 TDs as Holly Springs outduels Apex, 63-48

Apex, N.C. — Holly Springs quarterback Brock Wills threw for four touchdowns and ran for four more to help the Golden Hawks to a 63-48 shootout win over Apex. The first quarter passed in a relatively low-scoring manner with a touchdown pass by Wills and a rushing score by Ian Bright for Apex to make it 7-7 heading into the second.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#American Football#Campbell#Hawks#Camels#Kennesaw State
WRAL News

NC State leads Miami 17-14 at halftime

ESN2 | 3rd - 00:55. Raleigh, N.C. — At halftime, NC State leads Miami 17-14 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Wolfpack, winners of four straight, got a 46-yard pass from Devin Leary to Emeka Emezie to get in Miami territory and a 27-yard touchdown pass on the next play to Thayer Thomas in the final minute of the half to pull ahead with 15 seconds left. Leary finished the half with 214 yards passing and two touchdowns.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wake Forest stuns Fuquay-Varina with sweep in first round

Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — The first round of the 4A volleyball state playoffs featured an upset in Wake County on Saturday afternoon. 24-seed Wake Forest went on the road and stunned 9-seed Fuquay-Varina in four sets 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 25-18. The first set was tight throughout. Wake Forest built a 22-16...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

No. 16 Wake Forest beats Army 70-56 behind Hartman

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Sam Hartman threw for a career-high 458 yards and five touchdowns in a big-play display and ran for another score, and No. 16 Wake Forest defeated Army with a 70-56 victory on Saturday to remain unbeaten. Army (4-3), which lost its third straight, had not defeated...
WEST POINT, NY
WRAL News

NCFC win at home in 1-0 triumph against South Georgia Tormenta FC

Cary, N.C. — North Carolina FC added their seventh win of the season Saturday night, besting South Georgia Tormenta FC, 1-0. A second half goal by NCFC midfielder Peter Pearson, his second of the season, was the difference maker in tonight’s match. NCFC created several early chances throughout the first...
CARY, NC
WRAL News

NC State falls to Miami 31-30 in first ACC loss

Raleigh, N.C. — MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke backed up his words. And Miami took a big step toward potentially salvaging its season. Van Dyke passed for 325 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Charleston Rambo, to lead the Hurricanes past No. 18 N.C. State 31-30 on Saturday night — snapping what was a six-game losing streak against Power 5 opponents.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
42K+
Followers
40K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy