Campbell falls to Monmouth at home 34-17

ESN2 | 3rd - 00:55. Raleigh, N.C. — At halftime, NC State leads Miami 17-14 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Wolfpack, winners of four straight, got a 46-yard pass from Devin Leary to Emeka Emezie to get in Miami territory and a 27-yard touchdown pass on the next play to Thayer Thomas in the final minute of the half to pull ahead with 15 seconds left. Leary finished the half with 214 yards passing and two touchdowns.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO