NHL

WATCH: Marchand nets Bruins' first goal of season on penalty shot

NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho other than Brad Marchand to break the ice for the Boston Bruins?. The veteran Bruins forward scored the first goal of Boston's 2021-22 season Saturday night in rare...

dallassun.com

Bruins, sans Tuukka Rask in net, open new season vs. Stars

The post-Tuukka Rask era begins in earnest for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night as they host the Dallas Stars in their season opener at TD Garden. Boston will open a season without Rask on its roster for the first time in 14 years. The 34-year-old former Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip over the offseason and remains a free agent after his contract expired.
NHL
NESN

Watch Brad Marchand’s Passionate Speech At Bruins Development Camp

Anticipation built following the speech Brad Marchand delivered this summer during Boston Bruins development camp at Warrior Ice Arena. The development camp brought a number of invitees, including most of the Bruins’ 2021 draft picks, to rally around what’s to be expected on and off the ice as a member of the franchise.
NHL
newscentermaine.com

Watch/Listen Boston Bruins 2021-22 season preview

BOSTON — It's the start of a new hockey season, and once again the Boston Bruins are one of the top contenders to win the Stanley Cup. Last season the B's knocked off Zdeno Chára and the Washington Capitals 4-1 in the first round best of seven series. The New York Islanders proved to be a tougher test in round two, and the Islanders eliminated the Bruins in six games.
NHL
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Braden Holtby
KESQ

Marchand scores 2 for Bruins in 3-1 win over Stars

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored twice, Jake DeBrusk broke a tie early in the third period and the Boston Bruins opened the season with a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars. Marchand scored on a penalty shot in the first period and added an empty-netter with 1:37 left to play. Nick Foligno, Erik Haula and David Pastrnak each had assists and Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots for the Bruins, who never trailed. Luke Glendening scored for Dallas and Braden Holtby kept the Stars close with 37 saves. Boston had the first nine shots of the game and finished with a 40-28 advantage, keeping the Stars close.
NHL
NESN

Two Bruins Subject Of High Praise From Brad Marchand After Opener

The Boston Bruins have a lot to be happy with from their Opening Night performance. The B’s largely controlled play Saturday night in a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars at TD Garden. Brad Marchand had two of the goals, Jake DeBrusk began his potential bounce-back campaign with the winner and rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman picked up where he left off last season.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins’ Nick Foligno happy to finally be on good side of Brad Marchand feud

Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
NHL
#The Boston Bruins#Nesn
NESN

Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy Praises Squad After First Win Of Season

It didn’t take long for the Boston Bruins to get their first win of the 2021-22 season. Boston hit the ice to open the campaign Saturday night at TD Garden against the Dallas Stars and shined in its big 3-1 win. The Bruins opened the scoring with Brad Marchand netting...
NHL
Dallas News

Why the Stars couldn’t challenge Brad Marchand’s penalty shot

BOSTON — The NHL rulebook has its quirks, and one revealed itself on Saturday night during the Stars’ 3-1 loss to Boston. When Brad Marchand was awarded a penalty shot after Ryan Suter was called for holding the stick on a breakaway, it was questionable whether David Pastrnak was onside or not. But the Stars could not challenge whether Pastrnak had touched the blue line before Marchand entered the offensive zone since the play did not result in a goal.
NHL
NHL

Marchand, DeBrusk Pace Bruins in Season-Opening Win Over Dallas

BOSTON - The Bruins were getting antsy. Following their preseason finale, the Black & Gold were forced to wait 10 long days before opening the 2021-22 season. Boston went through a handful of practices over that stretch and after a while, as Bruce Cassidy put it earlier this week, they got tired of dress rehearsals.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Marchand, DeBrusk Lead Boston Bruins To Opening ‘W’

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars at TD Garden to notch the opening night victory for the Black and Gold. GOLD STAR: Brad Marchand is still the best player on the Boston Bruins, and he served notice of that with a pair of goals on opening. The first was a smart hockey play in the first period where he held up and avoided a potential offsides whistle before attacking the net and earning a penalty shot on a defensive play by Ryan Suter. Then he simply beat Braden Holtby with a slick move before giving a little shoulder shrug as he swung around and headed back to the bench. Then he iced the game late in the third period by burying an empty netter with Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen wrapped around his ankle as both players went tumbling into the boards. Marchand finished with the two goals and five shots on net along with a plus-2 in 20:04 of ice time.
NHL
NESN

Brad Marchand Continues Dominant Play Against Stars In Bruins Win

Brad Marchand most certainly started the 2021-22 NHL season on a high note. The Boston Bruins left-winger kicked off the scoring for the Black-and-Gold this season, tallying goal No. 1 on a penalty shot in the first period. Marchand added another to cap off the game with an empty-netter in the third period.
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Preview: Bruins head to Philadelphia for their first road game of the season

Joel Farabee: 2G-2A-4PTS; Travis Konecny: 2G-1A-3PTS; Derrick Brassard: 1G-2A-3PTS. Carter Hart: 1-0-1, 2.43 GAA, .921 save percentage. Back at it! I hope you enjoyed that nice break after such a long, grueling, single game to start the season. The Flyers haven’t been much busier than the B’s, playing just two...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Lots Of Changes For Bruins But ‘Fairly Typical’ Marchand Shines Again

After an offseason full of change, Boston Bruins veteran winger Brad Marchand reminded the Dallas Stars, the NHL, and Bruins fans that the more things change, they can still stay the same. Marchand scored on a penalty shot with 2:22 left in the first period and then sealed a 3-1 season-opening win for the Boston Bruins with an empty-netter with 1:37 left in regulation. Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk scored the eventual game-winner 4:43 into the third period.
NHL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Taylor Hall cashes in on breakaway for first goal of season

Taylor Hall is on the board in the 2021-22 season. Playing in his first full season with the Boston Bruins, the 29-year-old left winger cashed in on a breakaway off a feed from teammate Charlie McAvoy in the second period Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers for his first goal of the new campaign.
NHL

