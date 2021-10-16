CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cary, NC

Cejka, Jiménez share lead heading into final round at SAS Championship

WRAL News
WRAL News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cary, N.C. — Alex Cejka and Miguel Angel Jiménez share the lead after two rounds...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Orange sweeps West Johnston in first round

The Orange Panthers swept the West Johnston Wildcats out of the first round of the NCHSAA 3A volleyball state playoffs on Saturday. The first set was close with the two teams trading the lead back and forth for much of the early going. Eventually, Orange found some sustained momentum and...
SPORTS
WRAL News

Holly Springs advances past Hoggard in 4A volleyball

Holly Springs, N.C. — (12) Holly Springs defeated (21) Hoggard in four sets (25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-9) on Saturday evening to advance to the second round of the 4A volleyball state playoffs. The first three sets were relatively close. Holly Springs won the first and third sets by scores of...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cary, NC
Sports
City
Cary, NC
WRAL News

Shaw beats JCSU on homecoming 20-14

The Shaw University football team made it interesting but eventually did what was needed to put away a feisty Johnson C. Smith team securing a 20-14 homecoming victory Saturday afternoon inside of Baker Stadium in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Southern Division matchup. With the win Shaw improves to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sas Championship#Prestonwood Country Club
WRAL News

Campbell thumped at home by Kennesaw State

Buies Creek, N.C. — Kennesaw State pulled away from Campbell in the second half on Saturday, leading to a 30-7 defeat for the Camels at Barker-Lane Stadium. Campbell fell to 3-4, while the Owls moved to 6-1. Levi Wiggins returned a fumble 94 yards for a touchdown to give Campbell...
BUIES CREEK, NC
WRAL News

Wake Forest stuns Fuquay-Varina with sweep in first round

Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — The first round of the 4A volleyball state playoffs featured an upset in Wake County on Saturday afternoon. 24-seed Wake Forest went on the road and stunned 9-seed Fuquay-Varina in four sets 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 25-18. The first set was tight throughout. Wake Forest built a 22-16...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Hurricanes stretch win streak to 4 games, beat Columbus 5-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist to lead Carolina to a 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night, the Hurricanes’ fourth straight win to open the season. Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho added power-play goals, and Jesper Fast also scored for Carolina....
NHL
WRAL News

Panthers trail the Giants at halftime, 5-3

East Rutherford, N.J. — The Carolina Panthers are trying to break a three-game losing streak and trail the New York Giants on the road at halftime, 5-3. Carolina (3-3) started the scoring with a 13-play opening drive that ended with a 45-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez. The Panthers' defense...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Fayetteville State handles St. Augustine's 40-12

It's not Halloween yet, but Saint Augustine's threw all the tricks it had against the Fayetteville State in a key CIAA Southern Division football matchup in the George Williams Complex. The St. Aug. Falcons (0-6 overall, 0-5 CIAA) switched to a quarterback, ran reverses, double reverses for a pass, and...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Gold: The Canes' reunion tour continues in Columbus

The Carolina Hurricanes reunion tour continues Saturday night when the undefeated Canes (3-0-0) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-1-0) at 7:00. Thursday night, it was Jesperi Kotkaniemi going back to Montreal where he spent the first three seasons of his career. Now, Carolina will be an invited guest to former defenseman Jake Bean’s new home.
NHL
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
42K+
Followers
40K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy