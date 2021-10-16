CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police in Colonial Heights investigating stabbing outside Southpark Mall store

By Jordan Bondurant
 7 days ago

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Several Colonial Heights Police vehicles were stationed outside a Dick’s Sporting Goods store at Southpark Mall on Saturday night.

Officers are investigating a stabbing. One victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The department posted on social media that the scene has been cleared, and that there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

