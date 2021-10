This is an independent study for a reborn Lancia Montecarlo conceived by automotive designer David Obendorfer that is neither related to nor endorsed by Stellantis. Lancia is preparing for its renaissance as one of Stellantis’ premium brands and after the official confirmation of the new Delta which will return in 2027 as an electric hatchback, more classic nameplates could be reintroduced. Independent designer David Obendorfer took a stand and envisioned a modern version of the Lancia Beta Montecarlo (1975-1981) that has morphed into a five-door crossover for the future.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO