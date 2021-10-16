CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymond, Rice help VMI rout Mercer 45-7 in key SoCon matchup

 7 days ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Freshmen Rashad Raymond and Hunter Rice each ran...

Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angry Tennessee fan holding a boot goes viral during Alabama game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said after the Tennessee Game

Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes safety Avantae Williams makes college debut against N.C. State

Twenty months after originally signing with the Miami Hurricanes as part of their 2020 recruiting class, second-year safety Avantae Williams finally made his long-awaited college debut during UM’s matchup with N.C. State on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Williams came onto the field during Miami’s third-down stop midway through the second quarter of Saturday’s game. His debut came after a ...
MIAMI, FL
news4sanantonio.com

UTSA routs Rice, reaches 7-0 for first time in team history

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trevor Hermanson and Corey Mayfield Jr. returned interceptions for touchdowns, UTSA allowed just 102 yards, and the Roadrunners rolled to a 45-0 homecoming victory over Rice on Saturday night. The Roadrunners, celebrating their 10th anniversary of football, improved to a program-best 7-0 (3-0 Conference USA West)...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Girard, Struthers set for key matchup

GIRARD — As we enter Week 9 of the high school football season, two league rivals — Girard and Struthers — sit at similar positions across the board. The teams have the same record of 4-4, and like most squads at this point of the year, have each battled injuries all year long. Both are also on the playoff bubble. If the season ended today, Girard would be advancing as the 13th seed in Division IV, Region 13. Struthers would be just outside, as the 18th-ranked team.
Wrcbtv.com

Mocs drop SoCon road game in heartbreaking fashion to VMI in OT

The 19th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team saw late game heroics fall short in a 37-34 heartbreaking overtime loss on the road to the reigning Southern Conference champion VMI Keydets Saturday afternoon inside Foster Stadium in Lexington, Va. Chattanooga tied the game with 0:01 left in regulation on an Aaron Sears...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSET

Rice's leg lifts VMI over #19 Chattanooga, 37-34 in OT

Lord Botetourt alum Jerry Rice drilled a 37-yard field goal in overtime Saturday to lift the VMI football team to a 37-34 win over No. 19 Chattanooga in a Southern Conference game at Foster Stadium. Rice converted on five field goals, including a career-long 49-yarder, with 41 seconds remaining in...
FOOTBALL
FanSided

College football power rankings Week 9: Alabama, Ohio State flex their dominance

Updated college football power rankings entering Week 9 sees Alabama and Ohio State assert their dominance and Penn State and Oklahoma State faltered. Georgia had the week off but they’ll remain the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25. The only question about this team is who is going to be the starting quarterback when they get to the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. Stetson Bennett has played well with JT Daniels recovering from injury. Should Kirby Smart mess with the chemistry of this team and bench Bennett for Daniels? Georgia can win with either because of the nation’s best defense but it’s undeniable Daniels brings a higher ceiling to the offense, which will be needed when they face Alabama for the SEC title and in the playoff.
ALABAMA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Keydets Dominate Mercer in 45-7 Road Victory

MACON, Ga. – An Alex Oliver pick-six on the first play of the game set the tone early for VMI as the Keydets raced to a 24-0 halftime lead and eventual 45-7 victory over the host Mercer Bears Saturday evening at Five Star Stadium in Macon, Georgia. VMI is now...
MACON, GA

