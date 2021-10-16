Raymond, Rice help VMI rout Mercer 45-7 in key SoCon matchup

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
College football fans, particularly the diehards of the SEC, can sometimes forget that the players are humans. This is especially true for kickers, who are expected to do their job and are only remembered when they don't do it, which is usually on the biggest stage - the end of the game.
Virginia Tech seemed to have it all figured out when it hired Justin Fuente, who rebuilt the Memphis program, to replace legend Frank Beamer. Fast forward a few years, and after a solid start, Fuente’s tenure in Blacksburg has really hit the skids. After a 10-4 year in 2016 to...
Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
Next week’s college football rankings will be impacted by the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ road loss to the Iowa State Cyclones, the Ole Miss Rebels’ home win over the LSU Tigers and the Oregon Ducks’ narrow road victory over the UCLA Bruins. As it is every week, we will see a...
Twenty months after originally signing with the Miami Hurricanes as part of their 2020 recruiting class, second-year safety Avantae Williams finally made his long-awaited college debut during UM’s matchup with N.C. State on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Williams came onto the field during Miami’s third-down stop midway through the second quarter of Saturday’s game. His debut came after a ...
The call was hard to believe and Iowa State’s radio announcers made no bones about their disbelief on the penalty flag being thrown for taunting after an apparent Cyclones’ touchdown Saturday against Oklahoma State. The play took place in the third quarter. Brock Purdy found Xavier Hutchinson on a slant...
Old Dominion University President Dr. Brian Hemphill says ODU is working to "ensure the long-term viability and attractiveness" of Conference USA after news broke Monday that six conference members are planning to depart for the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trevor Hermanson and Corey Mayfield Jr. returned interceptions for touchdowns, UTSA allowed just 102 yards, and the Roadrunners rolled to a 45-0 homecoming victory over Rice on Saturday night. The Roadrunners, celebrating their 10th anniversary of football, improved to a program-best 7-0 (3-0 Conference USA West)...
GIRARD — As we enter Week 9 of the high school football season, two league rivals — Girard and Struthers — sit at similar positions across the board. The teams have the same record of 4-4, and like most squads at this point of the year, have each battled injuries all year long. Both are also on the playoff bubble. If the season ended today, Girard would be advancing as the 13th seed in Division IV, Region 13. Struthers would be just outside, as the 18th-ranked team.
The 19th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team saw late game heroics fall short in a 37-34 heartbreaking overtime loss on the road to the reigning Southern Conference champion VMI Keydets Saturday afternoon inside Foster Stadium in Lexington, Va. Chattanooga tied the game with 0:01 left in regulation on an Aaron Sears...
Lord Botetourt alum Jerry Rice drilled a 37-yard field goal in overtime Saturday to lift the VMI football team to a 37-34 win over No. 19 Chattanooga in a Southern Conference game at Foster Stadium. Rice converted on five field goals, including a career-long 49-yarder, with 41 seconds remaining in...
No. 24 Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC) will stay on the road Saturday for a cross-division matchup with No. 23 Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-0). Kickoff from Heinz Field is set for 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN. (...)
Updated college football power rankings entering Week 9 sees Alabama and Ohio State assert their dominance and Penn State and Oklahoma State faltered. Georgia had the week off but they’ll remain the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25. The only question about this team is who is going to be the starting quarterback when they get to the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. Stetson Bennett has played well with JT Daniels recovering from injury. Should Kirby Smart mess with the chemistry of this team and bench Bennett for Daniels? Georgia can win with either because of the nation’s best defense but it’s undeniable Daniels brings a higher ceiling to the offense, which will be needed when they face Alabama for the SEC title and in the playoff.
MACON, Ga. – An Alex Oliver pick-six on the first play of the game set the tone early for VMI as the Keydets raced to a 24-0 halftime lead and eventual 45-7 victory over the host Mercer Bears Saturday evening at Five Star Stadium in Macon, Georgia. VMI is now...
