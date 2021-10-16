CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keeping the Saints in New Orleans: See inside Louisiana's multi-million-dollar maneuvering

By MARK BALLARD
theadvocate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the topple of the first domino later this week in Baton Rouge, the Saints football team could either be in New Orleans for the next 30 years or headed out of town sooner than you think. A simple yes by the State Bond Commission would start other pieces...

www.theadvocate.com

AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

A rapper who hails from Baton Rouge was arrested after a concert turned chaotic in Georgia. Boosie, whose real name is Torence Hatch, was charged Oct. 11 with second-degree criminal damage to property, inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The charges...
The Snobbiest Towns In Louisiana

A few months ago we asked you on Facebook where are the snobbiest towns in Louisiana. And boy did the answers flow in like a raging flood. First, let's look at the definition of a snob. When we Googled it, this is what came up:. a person with an exaggerated...
NBC Sports

Washington vs. New Orleans Saints Week 5 inactives

The Washington Football Team left Atlanta last Sunday with a victory, but also with a laundry list worth of injuries to many of its key contributors. Let's start with the good news for Washington. Defensive tackle Daron Payne is active after appearing late on the injury report with a toe injury. Payne was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday's session.
Sam Mills to Be Inducted Into New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor

The New Orleans Saints have announced that former linebacker Sam Mills will be inducted posthumously into the club's Ring of Honor during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys game on Thursday, December 2. Mills joined the Saints in 1986 after starting his career with the USFL's Philadelphia Stars and playing three...
Daily Iberian

Governor's graveyard being considered for Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. - Trina Edwards, widow of the late Gov. Edwin W. Edwards, said the former four-time governor wanted to be buried near Huey P. Long in the park in front of the State Capitol. Problem is, even with the Governor’s Office and the Speaker of the House’s Office...
brproud.com

New Orleans bye week: Where do the Saints stand?

BATON ROUGE, LA. – In the simplest terms, defense is doing well, offense is doing ok, and special teams is struggling. All phases contributing to a winning record of 3-2, but let’s break it down. The Saints defense enters week 6 ranked 4th in scoring defense with 18.2 points per...
Tom Benson
Jay Dardenne
Gayle Benson
Jeff Landry
tulanehullabaloo.com

Inside Louisiana’s rainbow city

People may assume it is smooth sailing for LGBTQ+ individuals in New Orleans as it is such a “liberal” city. Looking below the surface of the Crescent City, Louisiana has a long history of prejudice and injustice towards minority groups, including the gay community. Despite decades of discrimination, the New Orleans LGBTQ+ community remains a beacon of hope.
KTBS

New Orleans Saints future on Bond Commission agenda

BATON ROUGE, La. - With the topple of the first domino later this week in Baton Rouge, the Saints football team could either be in New Orleans for the next 30 years or headed out of town sooner than you think. A simple yes by the State Bond Commission would...
theadvocate.com

Karnvial Krewe de Louisiana announces debutantes to be presented at 2022 Mardi Gras ball

Karnival Krewe de Louisiane has announced the 12 young women who will be presented Feb. 4 at the group’s 35th annual Mardi Gras Ball at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The debutantes are Amanda Andrews, daughter of Charlotte and Scott Andrews; Sarah Harris, daughter of Jennifer and Tim Harris; Ellen Margaret Hataway, daughter of Jennifer and Wes Hataway; Anna Michael Ieyoub, daughter of Caprice and Richard Ieyoub; Sadie McManus, daughter of Dawn and Wade McManus; Lydia Poche, daughter of Sharon and Tim Poche; Grace Rowley, daughter of Tonee and Steve Rowley; Catherine Saunders, daughter of Karen and Henri Saunders; Stafford Smith, daughter of Suzy and Matthew Smith; Devyani Vij, daughter of Anjali and Mo Vij; Raveena Vij, daughter of Anjali and Mo Vij; and Taylor Walker, daughter of Aimee and Robbie Walker.
theadvocate.com

See who is being honored by the American Bankers Association, Louisiana 4-H, World Trade Center New Orleans

The American Bankers Association has named Hancock Whitney as a recipient of the ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award in the category of Economic Inclusion. The ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award recognizes Hancock Whitney’s efforts to help Gulf South small businesses grow and thrive, particularly in underserved communities, through the bank’s Small Business Matters initiative. Hancock Whitney Small Business Matters is a comprehensive, companywide entrepreneurship and small business outreach program to educate and create opportunities for preexisting business owners and their teams, with an emphasis on minority- and female-owned businesses.
theadvocate.com

News about Accelerate St. Landry, Waitr

The Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Moody College of Business is partnering with the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce and the St. Landry Parish Economic Development to host a six-week business program. Accelerate St. Landry, a startup and small business program will...
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Bond Commission needs to cross the goal line on Superdome deal

Through succession plans recently revealed to the public, Gayle Benson made it clear she wants the New Orleans Saints to call Louisiana home long after she’s gone. The question now is whether state, which owns the iconic building where the team plays its home games, will do what it takes to keep the Saints around until at least 2055.
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport man killed in New Orleans days after dream comes true

SHREVEPORT, La.- A funeral is set today for a Shreveport man, who was killed in New Orleans, just days realizing his dream. Richard 'Snapper' Washington had just opened his restaurant in the French Quarter, last Friday.. He was found shot to death behind his apartment Sunday night. Washington opened his...
theadvocate.com

Louisiana's Todd Graves and DancinDan party down with Snoop Dogg for his 50th birthday

At least two Louisiana notables made the guest list for entertainer Snoop Dogg's 50th birthday bash on Wednesday night. "When Snoop tells you to dress up, you dress UP! Happy 50th to Snoop Dogg, happy to celebrate with you at the compound last night," Raising Cane's founder and CEO Todd Graves, of Baton Rouge, posted on Facebook Thursday along with eight party pics taken at the rapper's mansion in Los Angeles' Inglewood neighborhood.
