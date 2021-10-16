Keeping the Saints in New Orleans: See inside Louisiana's multi-million-dollar maneuvering

Karnival Krewe de Louisiane has announced the 12 young women who will be presented Feb. 4 at the group’s 35th annual Mardi Gras Ball at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The debutantes are Amanda Andrews, daughter of Charlotte and Scott Andrews; Sarah Harris, daughter of Jennifer and Tim Harris; Ellen Margaret Hataway, daughter of Jennifer and Wes Hataway; Anna Michael Ieyoub, daughter of Caprice and Richard Ieyoub; Sadie McManus, daughter of Dawn and Wade McManus; Lydia Poche, daughter of Sharon and Tim Poche; Grace Rowley, daughter of Tonee and Steve Rowley; Catherine Saunders, daughter of Karen and Henri Saunders; Stafford Smith, daughter of Suzy and Matthew Smith; Devyani Vij, daughter of Anjali and Mo Vij; Raveena Vij, daughter of Anjali and Mo Vij; and Taylor Walker, daughter of Aimee and Robbie Walker.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO