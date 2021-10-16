CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minecraft’s The Wild Update Announced, Coming 2022

By Victoria Taurizano
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the second part of the Caves and Cliffs has yet to be released, Mojang has already announced yet another update scheduled to release in 2022. This update, announced during Minecraft Live 2021, will be released right after the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs part two, which is still slated to come...

