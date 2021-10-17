CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 116: Reader Edition

By Brian Cohen
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am proud to say that readers of The Gate continue to keep sending photographs to me; and the following photograph was taken by Mi Rojo Muerta — who is a reader of The Gate — during a recent visit to the local landfill to dispose of some items....

thegate.boardingarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
anothermag.com

Boys to Men: Dreamy Photographs Exploring What It’s Like to Come of Age

“I went through this transition period when I was 18 or 19, when I had to figure out what to do with my life,” says photographer Eric Asamoah. “I had all these possibilities and all these options, but it was still a tough transition. Because it’s a tough transition for everyone when you have to go from being a boy to being a man.” This fascination with change and growth remained with the photographer as he grew up and began taking photographs. And this fascination forms the subject of the Austria-based Ghanian photographer’s new photo series, The Day After Tomorrow, which explores and documents a boy finding peace as he goes through the motions of growth.
PHOTOGRAPHY
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Taunts Kody: You'll Never Be Happy, Dude! Not Ever!

You know the saying about how the best things come to those who wait?. Well, Meri Brown is here with an important variation. She believes nothing good ever comes to those who sit around and wait to find out what might come next, as opposed to appreciating all they already possess.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

‘Anti-Karen’ coffee shop gets bombarded by complaints from actual Karens

The Karens have unionized. A ‘Literal Karen’ rallied up other Karens via Facebook to boycott a coffee shop over its ‘anti-Karen’ sign and coffee cups. TikTok user @therealkarenshub’s posted the sign and coffee cups amongst a montage of angry reviews and messages. Since being posted on Wednesday, has garnered over 829,000 views and 76,000 likes since being posted on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOT 97

Bow Wow Reacts To Courts Ruling That Stone Moss Is His Son

Bow Wow got good news over the weekend. According to reports, courts declared Stone Moss as Bow’s biological son- which was once in questioning. Last month, during a Q&A on Twitter, it was implied that Bow was denying Stone as his child, allegedly because he didn’t want to pay Stone’s mother any child support.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
guitar.com

Gene Simmons tells sceptics: “Get your goddamn COVID shot… you don’t have as many rights as you think!”

Taking a break from claiming that rock is dead, Gene Simmons has lambasted anti-vaxxers and those who claim COVID-19-related restrictions infringe on their rights. He compared the vaccine to safety measures such as red lights and seatbelts, which are also legally mandated (and, technically, infringements on personal freedom). Appearing on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

146K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy