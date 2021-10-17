CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach police car hit, killed person walking illegally on highway

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 7 days ago
North Myrtle Beach Police vehicle file photo (Credit: North Myrtle Beach Dept. of Public Safety)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a car hit a pedestrian Saturday morning in Horry County, WPDE reported.

The accident happened around 2:36 a.m. on Highway 17 near Atlantic Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

He said it involved a North Myrtle Beach police car traveling north and hit a person walking east across the highway illegally.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and no other people were hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

