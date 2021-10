The de Blasio Administration is now putting in a coronavirus vaccine mandate for all New York City workers. There are roughly 46-thousand city employees that are not vaccinated. The de Blasio administration is now ordering them to get the shot or face unpaid leave. There’s no regular testing option. Most have an October 29th deadline to get the first dose and if they do that they will get a 500 dollar paycheck bonus. Uniformed Correction officers have a December 1st vaccine deadline. Mark Levine is the head of the council’s Health Committee.

