Visit the Most Haunted Restaurants & Bars In Upstate NY

By Steve King
 7 days ago
This time of year there are haunted houses, haunted hayrides, and even haunted tours of the Capitol building. However, if you want some creepy fun AND and a...

Local Orchard Has Awesome Apple Cannons

Why just pick the apples when you can also launch them out of a massive cannon?. It's fall in the Hudson so you have to know what that means. The flannel shirts are coming out, pumpkin spice is in abundance and hundreds of New Yorkers are going to be flocking upstate to the Hudson Valley region to pick apples.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wildly Popular Lake George Pumpkin Chunkin’ Event Canceled

If you were looking to chuck your Hudson Valley pumpkin this year in Lake George, you'll have to chuck elsewhere. Adirondack Pub & Brewery in Lake George is known for its annual Pumpkin Chunkin' event where guests can use a pumpkin slingshot or catapult to get rid of those Halloween pumpkins. The event takes place, annually, on the first Saturday after Halloween. Perfect timing for fall clean-up.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Park Plans Halloween Fun 212 Feet Above the Hudson River

There are so many great places to walk around the Hudson Valley but one of the most unique would be the Walkway Over the Hudson. The Walkway has the distinction of being the World's Longest Elevated Pedestrian Bridge. Spanning 1.28 linear miles and standing 212 feet above the Hudson River it is truly a one of a kind walking area that we have access to simply because we live close by. It is great that you can get to it from either the Poughkeepsie side in Dutchess County or from Highland on the Ulster County side.
Well Known Restaurant Reopens in the Hudson Valley with Popular Original Owner

Good news for Hudson Valley Restaurant goers, the original owners have returned to La Stazione Restaurant at 5 Main Street in New Paltz. The news broke last week on various local Facebook groups that the original owner Rocco has returned to re-open La Stazione Restaurant in New Paltz. In these days of hearing about so many of our favorite Hudson Valley eateries closing it is wonderful to hear about one opening and going back to its popular roots.
Chilling Look Inside the Haunted ‘S’ School for Boys in Goshen

Check out these chilling photos of the mysterious and abandoned Catholic school for boys that has a history worthy of a Stephen King novel and it's right in our own backyard. It's the middle of October so we've officially reached that spooky season. Many of us are getting in the spirit by binge watching old horror movies on television safely on our couch. We may love our scary movies and shows like The Haunting of Hill House or The Haunting of Bly Manor but what about when the nightmare is real and close to home? This haunting is possibly a short drive from your home especially if you live in Orange County, New York.
New York Woman Sues Pop-Tarts For $5 Million Over Strawberries

If you say your product has strawberries, then it better damn sure it has enough strawberries. This pretty much sums up one New York woman's sentiment, who is accusing one the country's favorite snack giants of misleading their customers. She's claiming her strawberry flavored Pop-Tarts don't have enough strawberries in them. And what do you do in America when you don't get your way? You sue, of course.
There’s a Right & Wrong Way to Stack Wood in the Hudson Valley?

As we all get prepared for another cold and snowy Hudson Valley winter, yes I said it, most of us are starting to get the way we heat our houses figured out. If you haven't been paying attention, oil and gas prices have gotten way out of control once again, so taking another route this year might make the winter "hurt" it causes on the pocket book a little less painful.
