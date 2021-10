Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike says cooler water means hotter action. He’s finding plenty of reds and some large trout on the rocks, oyster bars and mangroves in Salt Spring just north of the Cotee River. Live sardines are abundant on the flats and they’ve been the best bait. The rocks in 8 to 12 feet of water northwest of Hudson continue to produce some nice catches of keeper gag grouper. Chumming on a recent trip there also attracted a school of mackerel, and his anglers boated 15 of them. The chum also brought in some cobia, with fish to 35 inches.

