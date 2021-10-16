Beautiful Sunday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hosted budget talks Sunday with two pivotal senator in hopes of resolving lingering disputes over Democrats’ long-stalled effort to craft an expansive social and environment measure. The White House said the session with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.,...
Finland’s leader says that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.”
Federal agencies have approved booster shots for certain populations — but right now, who is eligible? Do you have to get the same vaccine you've already received?. TODAY tackled the topic during two segments on Friday morning. Who is eligible for a booster?. Previously, only Pfizer recipients who were over...
SANTA FE, N.M., Oct 24 (Reuters) - Alec Baldwin has been seen consoling the family of the cinematographer he accidentally killed on the set of his movie, as more reports emerged on Sunday of troubling practices during the filming of the Western "Rust". A distraught Baldwin was photographed outside a...
Victoria, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A tug boat spent the night fighting a container fire that broke out on Saturday on a cargo ship carrying mining chemicals off British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said on Sunday, adding that it would continue to monitor the situation. Sixteen crew...
Richmond, Virginia (CNN) — Former President Barack Obama urged voters to shake off their exhaustion with politics during his first in-person foray onto the campaign trail in 2021, telling voters in Virginia, "we can't afford to be tired." Obama, in remarks supporting Virginia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe, lambasted his...
Led by an unlikely hero, the Atlanta Braves are heading back to a place that used to be so familiar to them. Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Braves to the biggest stage of all with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.
"Rust" film director Joel Souza, who is recovering after being shot with a prop gun fired by producer and actor Alec Baldwin on Thursday while filming, said he is "gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was killed as a result of the same film set accident.
"Saturday Night Live" harkened back to President Biden 's days as vice president with host Jason Sudeikis reprising his role as Biden in the show's latest episode. "SNL" opened with James Austin Johnson playing Biden and asking White House press secretary Jen Psaki , played by Chloe Fineman, for some facts.
Comments / 0