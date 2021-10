China’s foreign ministry has denied that the country tested a hypersonic missile that circled around the globe before hitting its target in August.Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters that China tested a space vehicle in July and not a hypersonic missile. “It was not a missile, it was a space vehicle,” Mr Zhao said.Observers had noted that China did not announce an operation between its 77th space launch in July and what it called its 79th in late August.A report in the Financial Times citing five sources close to the launch said that the country had, in fact, tested...

CHINA ・ 6 DAYS AGO