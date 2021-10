After graduating from law school in 1976, I took a job with the Public Defenders Office in Sanford, Fla., to gain courtroom experience. By August, 1978, I resigned and started my own law office which allowed me to have a little more free time and take a few days off. Since Walt Disney World was only 25 miles south of Sanford, I decided to go.

