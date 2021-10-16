COLUMBUS — The Village of Versailles was honored for its achievements throughout the past year during the 2021 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference. The Village of Versailles received an AMP System Improvement Honorable Mention in recognition of the Circuit Number 4 12-kilovolt (kV) Conversion Project, which involved the conversion of the fourth and final circuit in the village’s planned systemwide conversion from 4-kV to 12-kV voltage. With completion of this conversion, the entire electric system has switched to 12 kV, which allows for circuits to be connected in the event of emergencies or maintenance needs, and greatly increases system reliability.

VERSAILLES, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO