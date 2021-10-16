CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In recognition

By Joint Sanitary Authority
Indiana Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael F. Grimes Jr., right, was recognized recently for...

www.indianagazette.com

Indiana Gazette

Tourist bureau appoints executive director

The Indiana County Tourist Bureau Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Herrington as the new executive director for the Indiana County Tourist Bureau. Herrington began her employment with the tourist bureau in 2014 as the financial assistant/marketing coordinator and then as office manager in 2017,...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Indiana Gazette

Board members recognized for years of service

An official with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association honored three members of the Homer-Center school board on Thursday for their years of service. Jim Summerville, of the PSBA, recognized Vicki Smith for 24 years, Gerald Bertig for 16 years and Michael Bertig for eight years of service. “Public education, in...
POLITICS
Indiana Gazette

Township seeks IUP's Northpointe center

South Buffalo Township’s board of supervisors this week voted to make an offer to Indiana University of Pennsylvania for the IUP building in Northpointe Industrial Park. The supervisors have been considering different ways to acquire a more spacious township building. On Monday during the board of supervisors’ regular meeting, Chairman...
INDIANA, PA
State
Indiana State
butlerradio.com

Local Librarian Receives PBS Recognition

The dedication of a local librarian at the Butler Area Public Library is being recognized by the Public Broadcasting Service. Butler Area Public Library Youth Services Librarian Tiffany Harkleroad has been named as a 2021 PBS KIDS Early Learning Champion. Harkleroad and 10 other educators from across the country received...
BUTLER, PA
theredstonerocket.com

Garrison workers receive individual recognition

Garrison Commander Col. Glenn Mellor opened the virtual All Hands meeting Oct. 6 by presenting 13 individual awards. “Thanks to all the award recipients,” he said. “I know this is just a small portion of the folks we could recognize.”. The honorees included:. • Glen Reese, Ross Gagliano and Leroy...
DENNIS BROWN
hngnews.com

DeForest Village recognition policy dies in vote by board

A proposed village policy for service awards, proclamations and recognitions was killed in a three-to-four vote in the Oct. 5 DeForest Village Board meeting after arguments of minimal thresholds, staff discretion and due diligence. The policy, which had been brought before the previous meeting for review and input from trustees...
POLITICS
Daily Advocate

Versailles receives recognition at AMP Annual Conference

COLUMBUS — The Village of Versailles was honored for its achievements throughout the past year during the 2021 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference. The Village of Versailles received an AMP System Improvement Honorable Mention in recognition of the Circuit Number 4 12-kilovolt (kV) Conversion Project, which involved the conversion of the fourth and final circuit in the village’s planned systemwide conversion from 4-kV to 12-kV voltage. With completion of this conversion, the entire electric system has switched to 12 kV, which allows for circuits to be connected in the event of emergencies or maintenance needs, and greatly increases system reliability.
VERSAILLES, OH
Indiana Gazette

Board approves several staffing changes

The River Valley school board approved the position of coordinator of school to community programming and services, filling the job at a special meeting Tuesday. The board hired Katherine Monko at an annual salary of $111,110, on a vote of 6-2. Linda Brown was absent. Directors Rick Harper, Molly Stiles,...
POLITICS
Indiana Gazette

Jack the right person for the job

There is plenty of talk about experience in the Judge of Common Pleas race. Does longevity bring a better candidate? Does overseeing different cases specializing in types of law (criminal, civil, family) give an edge to a candidate? It’s evident ... experience counts!. After viewing the Chamber Candidate Forum, it...
INDIANA, PA
Hays Daily News

Roosevelt Elementary earns national recognition

Roosevelt Elementary School is someplace special. Part of USD 489, Roosevelt was one of five Kansas schools to be honored as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School. There were 325 schools nationwide who received the honor. The award is based on state assessment scores. “We’re pretty excited,” Roosevelt principal Keri...
HAYS, KS
Indiana Gazette

NARFE Indiana Chapter 2124 to meet at Hoss’s

Members of the Indiana Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) organization will meet for the monthly luncheon at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Family Restaurant on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The monthly meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. following lunch. Chapter President Ed Palchesko will recognize and welcome...
INDIANA STATE
Politics
977rocks.com

Butler Health System Receives Recognition For Food Service

Butler Health System recently received recognition for innovation in healthy food options and nutritional education. Earlier this week, the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania and the Good Food, Healthy Hospitals Initiative honored the BHS Food Institute for Bronze Achievement within the past year by meeting two of five program standards.
BUTLER, PA
WTHI

Historic Terre Haute woman to receive public recognition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After a unanimous vote, a local woman will receive public recognition. Willa Brown was the first African American woman to earn a commercial pilot license. Brown was a Terre Haute resident and ISU grad. Board members at Terre Haute Regional Airport agreed to place a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTVQ

Pair of four-year veterans get CASA recognition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – CASA of Lexington has named Traci Irvin and. Brandi Damkier as its Volunteers of the Month for October. Both have been advocating for abused and neglected children for about four years. “When I moved to Lexington 4 years ago, my cousin recommended that I become...
LEXINGTON, KY
accesswdun.com

White County gets state recognition for expanding broadband

The State of Georgia recently recognized White County as a Broadband Ready Community. Georgia Department of Community Affairs Representative Kathy Papa presented a recognition certificate to the White County Board of Commissioners at their meeting on Monday. "The Broadband Ready Community designation reflects that White County is committed to improving...
GEORGIA STATE
Indiana Gazette

Force a person of great character

Gina Force has the right experience, character and integrity to be the next judge in the Court of Common Pleas for Indiana County. I’m sure by now many people have heard about her superior work as the first assistant district attorney, her reputation as a tough prosecutor and the support she has from law enforcement.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Indiana Gazette

Indiana County COVID-19 cases

Indiana County saw an increase of 51 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 768 cases reported this month. Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 14 new cases for the period of Oct. 15 to 21, bringing the total to 146 for the fall semester. The seven-day average...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Indiana Gazette

IndiGO to host Senior Fair

Indiana County Transit Authority will host a Fall Senior Fair on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Indiana Mall in the IndiGO Customer Service Center corridor. All are welcome to attend. More than 35 local businesses and organizations will be in attendance to share information with area...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Indiana Gazette

'Haunted Blairsville' event set

The Blairsville Area Underground Railroad is collaborating with local author and paranormal enthusiast Ronald Murphy to present “Haunted Blairsville.”. Murphy has been featured on numerous podcasts and radio shows around the world. He has been featured on every episode of the Travel Channel program “True Terror with Robert Englund” and...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA

