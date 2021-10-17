Thousands of gallons of water used to put out fire in Pittsburgh; building integrity is in question

PITTSBURGH — Crews were called out to a home near the intersection of Bandera Street and Ater Way just after 7 p.m.

Firefighters worked for multiple hours trying to extinguish the flames.

As they doused the three-story home from above, flames persisted, pouring out of the roof.

Several streets nearby were blocked by fire trucks, and many people just stood by watching crews get to work.

Firefighters are still working to account for people in both homes. Fire officials believe no one was present in one of the homes.

As for the other home they say two people and two pets got out safely.

“This was a pretty stubborn fire to put out. We dumped about 1,000 gallons per minute, and now with this being an old building the structural integrity is in question,” explained Pittsburgh PIO Cara Cruz.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says a firefighter had to be checked out by a medic on scene for breathing issues and another had to be taken to the hospital.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the flames or how much damage was done.