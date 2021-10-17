CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Thousands of gallons of water used to put out fire in Pittsburgh; building integrity is in question

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIEAj_0cTb7wg100

PITTSBURGH — Crews were called out to a home near the intersection of Bandera Street and Ater Way just after 7 p.m.

Firefighters worked for multiple hours trying to extinguish the flames.

As they doused the three-story home from above, flames persisted, pouring out of the roof.

Several streets nearby were blocked by fire trucks, and many people just stood by watching crews get to work.

Firefighters are still working to account for people in both homes. Fire officials believe no one was present in one of the homes.

As for the other home they say two people and two pets got out safely.

“This was a pretty stubborn fire to put out. We dumped about 1,000 gallons per minute, and now with this being an old building the structural integrity is in question,” explained Pittsburgh PIO Cara Cruz.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says a firefighter had to be checked out by a medic on scene for breathing issues and another had to be taken to the hospital.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the flames or how much damage was done.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot in Lincoln-Lemington area of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was injured in a shooting incident in the Lincoln-Lemington area of Pittsburgh early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Lemington Avenue around 2:30 a.m. according to police. A male with a gunshot wound to the torso was found at the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man in critical condition after shooting in Swissvale

SWISSVALE, Pa. — A man was listed in critical condition after being shot in the stomach in Swissvale early Sunday morning. The Allegheny County Police Department said the incident occurred in the 7500 block of Washington Ave. around 2:12 a.m. First responders found an adult male victim suffering from a...
SWISSVALE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ater#Fire Trucks#Accident#Bandera St#Pittsburgh Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
59K+
Followers
74K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy