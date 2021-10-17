CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Alert: Union of film and television crew members reaches deal with studios, averting strike and massive production shutdown

Huron Daily Tribune
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Union...

www.michigansthumb.com

WREG

Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S. After days of marathon negotiations, representatives from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and from […]
MOVIES
San Bernardino County Sun

Deal averts strike that would have idled film and TV production

HOLLYWOOD — An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S. After days of marathon negotiations, representatives from the International Alliance of...
MOVIES
fox5ny.com

IATSE strike averted for 60,000 film and television workers

LOS ANGELES - A three-year deal has apparently been struck between negotiators for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, averting a midnight deadline for a strike that would have shut down film and TV production across the country, Variety reported.
ADVOCACY
