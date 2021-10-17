Alert: Union of film and television crew members reaches deal with studios, averting strike and massive production shutdown

After an unprecedented strike authorization, IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a tentative contract deal Saturday that narrowly averted a major work stoppage. If the deal hadn’t been reached, IATSE members working under affected contracts would have been expected to show up to picket at locations determined by their Locals, such as major studios, starting Monday. IATSE and the AMPTP confirmed the news, which was first reported by Deadline, on Saturday. The new, three-year deal will now go to union members for ratification. In a letter sent to members, leaders of the 13 West Coast Locals said...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 7 DAYS AGO