Alert: Union of film and television crew members reaches deal with studios, averting strike and massive production shutdown

Director Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” led the international box office, generating $47.4 million from 75 overseas territories over the weekend.
The sci-fi epic, based on Frank Herbert’s seminal novel, had the biggest turnout in China, where the film opened to $22 million, a muted result in the world’s largest movie market. “Dune” also opened in this weekend in the United Kingdom ($7.5 million), Korea ($3.4 million), Mexico ($2 million) and Poland ($1.3 million). Those ticket sales pushed “Dune” to $180 million internationally and $220 million globally.
Though “Dune,” starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin, loomed large over the box...
Comments / 0