WWE

10/16 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis of Danielson vs. Fish, Dark Order vs. Super Kliq, Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black, Moxley vs. Yuta, more

Pro Wrestling Torch
 7 days ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the show, join me live with guest co-host Rich Fann to break down the show with live callers and emails.

www.pwtorch.com

Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 10/17 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Why is AEW ignoring rankings in Eliminator Tournament? Why did Drew get demoted after Thunderdome era? Does Jim Ross get a free pass compared to Jimmy Smith these days? (35 min.)

In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers questions from VIP members on these topics: Why is AEW ignoring rankings in Eliminator Tournament? Why did Drew get demoted after Thunderdome era? Does Jim Ross get a free pass compared to Jimmy Smith these days?
SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Edge Calls AEW Stars For Help To Deal With Seth Rollins On WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Edge referenced AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, aka FTR, during a backstage segment on this week’s SmackDown. After Seth Rollins invaded the Copeland residence, a frantic Edge could be seen calling his wife Beth Phoenix and asking her to go to her sister’s place instead of returning home from grocery shopping. Edge said he had sought help from “Daniel and David” who were en route to their home to deal with Rollins. This was a reference to FTR; David is the real first name of Harwood and Daniel is Wheeler.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Loses Title Belt

They say that anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and you never know when a WWE title holder might lose their championship belt. One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to announce that she lost her travel suitcase, which included her gear and her title belt, when she posted the following:
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds Another City Name To Banned Words List

WWE has a list of banned words that they don’t want spoken on their programming. It seems that another city name found its way onto their list. In case you need a refresher, the latest list of banned words includes: “Blood, choke, belt, strap, diva, head shot, trauma, kayfabe, Mofos, house show, DQ, The Anti-Diva, spinal injuries, victim, violence, violent, wrestling, wrestlers, WWF, wifebeater, curb stomp, phrases including the word ‘push’ and ‘being over,’ babyface, heel, job, jobber, card, strangle, kill and murder.” Interestingly enough, Goldberg used “kill” in his promos directed at Bobby Lashley throughout their entire Crown Jewel program.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Appears On AEW Dynamite

Meet the new one. AEW has put together quite the roster over its history and part of that is due to bringing in new wrestlers here and there. Sometimes you need to add in some fresh blood, which is what AEW often does well. You can get those wrestlers from a variety of places and now it seems that they are at least interested in bringing in someone who used to wrestle elsewhere.
WWE
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns reveals how long he will still be fighting

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Champion title against Edge, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor and John Cena, but perhaps the toughest challenge awaits him. The 'Tribal Chief' will in fact meet Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, the highly anticipated event that will be staged in Saudi Arabia next Thursday. The...
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE returned to the world of international shows this week with its first trip back to Saudi Arabia since February of last year with Thursday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view. With 10 matches in total, WWE has made this card as large as one of the so-called big four PPVs like WrestleMania or SummerSlam. Some of the matchups management has put together make it feel almost as important as one of those shows, too.
WWE
The Independent

Ryan Sakoda: Former WWE wrestler dies, aged 48 as Chris Masters and Adam Pearce lead tributes

Former WWE wrestler Ryan Sakoda has died at the age of 48.Born in Tokyo, Japan, Sakoda also appeared in Zero1, Ultimate Pro Wrestling and MTV’s Wrestling Society X.He spent time on the WWE’s roster on a developmental contract in 2003 and 2004, and appeared as a henchman of fellow Japanese wrestler Tajiri.Sakoda filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging that WWE had concealed that wrestlers suffered traumatic brain injuries while wrestling for them.The case was brought by lawyer Konstantine Kyros, who has been involved in several similar lawsuits, but was dismissed as frivolous by a judge in March 2016.WWE...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Tony Khan addresses recent criticism from Eric Bischoff

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Leaning on pro wrestling history, Tony Khan addressed Eric Bischoff’s recent criticism of him concerning his outspoken nature within direct WWE competition. In an interview on Busted Open Radio, Khan said that Bischoff was doing an act and that he was the most outspoken wrestling executive in history.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/21 WWE CROWN JEWEL RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Lesnar, Big E vs. McIntyre, Seth vs. Edge in HIAC, Lynch vs. Banks vs. Belair, King and Queen tournament finals

English Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. Saudi Arabian Commentators: Jude Aldajani & Faisal Alumghaisib. KICKOFF SHOW. -The panel of Matt Camp, Kayla Braxton, and Peter Rosenberg from the WWE Studios in Stamford, Connecticut threw to video packages and...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tenille Dashwood Pulled From Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Match

Tenille Dashwood won’t be working the Bound For Glory PPV event on Saturday. She has been replaced by Madison Rayne in the six-way match for Impact’s new Digital Media Championship. “BREAKING: @TenilleDashwood will not be at #BoundForGlory and has requested that @MadisonRayne replace her in the Digital Media Championship Tournament...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Major championship match set for Monday Night Raw

Ahead of her clash with Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks at Crown Jewel for the Smackdown Women's Championship, Bianca Belair will get a shot at the Raw Women's Championship. This week on Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair will defend her title against Belair.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Malakai Black On How It Was Working With Rosario Dawson On AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black was on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone. Black made his surprise AEW debut on Dynamite attacking Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson. Rhodes made his return and got an assist from his Go Big Show co-host Rosario Dawson. Black discussed how Dawson got involved and talked about what it was like to work with her.
CELEBRITIES
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Announces Buy-In Special For AEW Rampage Featuring Danielson vs. Fish

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a special “Buy-In” (pre-show) special for this Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. As many fans may know, AEW Rampage will be going head-to-head with WWE SmackDown between 10PM EST and 10:30PM EST due to SmackDown airing on FS1 later than the their scheduled timeframe of 8PM EST to 10PM EST. Having said that, Khan has raised the stakes and announced this special Buy-In special between 9PM EST to 10PM EST on AEW’s YouTube channel and it will feature a much-anticipated singles match between “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson and Bobby Fish.
WWE
f4wonline.com

GCW Fight Club live results: Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage death match

GCW will put one of their biggest events in company history Saturday in Atlantic City, New Jersey, headlined by GCW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. former champion Nick Gage in a death match for the title. Moxley made a surprise appearance at last month's The Art of War Games, challenging...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/11 RING OF HONOR TV REPORT: OGK vs. Bandido & Rey Horus, women’s division triple threat, more

RING OF HONOR TV (EPISODE #524) AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM. – The opening theme aired. Graphics are shown of today's show with voice overs by Ian Riccaboni. The main event is the OGK vs Bandido and Rey Horus. Other matches include a women's championship contender's match between Angelina Love, Willow, and Miranda Alize and a tag match between S.O.S. and Dalton Castle vs Dak Draper.
WWE

