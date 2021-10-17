Bogota over Palisades Park - Football recap

Mike Hughes has never seen his players quit. There certainly were opportunities to do so this season, as the losses piled up for the Salem boys soccer team — 16 straight, to be exact, and 21 in a row dating back to last year. But through it all, even the three one-goal defeats where the Rams just couldn’t catch a break, they continued to put forth maximum effort until the final whistle.

SALEM, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO