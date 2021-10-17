CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palisades Park, NJ

Bogota over Palisades Park - Football recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gabriel Nunez scored all three touchdowns as Bogota rallied from an early deficit to beat Palisades Park, 20-6, in Bogota. Palisades Park struck first with a touchdown...

www.nj.com

#American Football#N J High School Sports
