No. 8 Maryland field hockey was up 2-0 over James Madison with 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter. Just three minutes after midfielder/forward Taylor Mason scored the Terps’ second goal, Maryland drew its seventh penalty corner of the game. Midfielder Emma DeBerdine inserted the ball to freshman forward Hope Rose and after moving the ball around, Rose took the shot and Terps’ star forward Bibi Donraadt deflected it into the goal extending Maryland’s lead to three.

