CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loveland, CO

Blue Angels Jet Makes Emergency Landing At Great Colorado Air Show

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

RELATED: Blue Angels Jet Made Emergency Landing At Colorado Air Show After Experiencing Flat Tire

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A Blue Angels pilot made an emergency landing at the Great Colorado Air Show in Loveland on Saturday. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was there watching the performance when one of the jets landed just moments after takeoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iy7QO_0cTb6Zbd00

(credit: Dillon Thomas)

That’s when emergency vehicles rushed to meet the plane on the ground. It’s unclear exactly what happened during takeoff that caused the jet to land.

Several people on hand speculated the jet blew a tire.

Messages to the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and media representatives for the Blue Angels about the incident have not been returned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pwcK_0cTb6Zbd00

(credit: Dillon Thomas)

The Blue Angels completed their performance with the five remaining F/A-18s. A pair of replacement jets were parked on the tarmac but did not launch, CBS4’s Thomas reported.

Social media posts from the air show on Sunday indicate the Blue Angels program was being performed with five jets again.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlined the airshow in Loveland this year.

Comments / 5

stephanie
7d ago

We were driving into Loveland from Wyoming, during the airshow. One of these amazing pilots was doing tricks in the air, even flew by us on both sides of I-25. The sound was deafening, and it was just breathtaking to watch up close like that. A true "Welcome Home" to Colorado, for us 🇺🇸 🤩

Reply
5
Thomas Mayrose
7d ago

Live a mile from ft Collins loveland airport… they’ve been flying right over my house for a couple of hours… pretty cool

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cbslocal.com

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Fire Island Beach

KISMET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A small plane made an emergency landing on a Long Island beach Friday. Police say a single-engine Cessna landed in the Kismet section of Fire Island around 3 p.m. Three people were on board. One passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Air Show#U S Navy Blue Angels#Blue Angels Jet#Cbs4#The Blue Angels#The U S Navy Blue Angels
CBS Denver

Kit Carson Peak Climber Madeline Baharlou-Quivey’s Body Retrieved By Rescue Crews, Helicopter

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Rescue personnel and a helicopter successfully completed the highly technical recovery of a 29-year-old Denver woman’s body from Kit Carson Peak on Saturday evening. Anna DeBattiste of the Colorado Search And Rescue Association confirmed that rescue team members safely returned from the operation some time after midnight. The south face of Kit Carson Peak. (credit: Saguache County Search and Rescue/Facebook) Using ropes and climbing harnesses, Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue personnel made the climb from the Spanish Creek side of the peak, approaching Baharlou-Quivey’s location from below, DeBattiste told CBS4. A helicopter from the Colorado Division of Fire...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Loveland, CO
News On 6

Plane Makes Emergency Landing Near El Reno

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a field Friday morning. The plane took off from CE Page Airport and then was forced to land in a field near SW 15th and Gregory. No one was hurt in the crash. The plane was being flown by...
EL RENO, OK
US News and World Report

Airplane Makes Emergency Landing at Raleigh-Durham Airport

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Frontier Airlines flight from Norfolk, Virginia, to Orlando made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport due to fumes or an odor in the cabin, officials said. News outlets report that all 102 passengers and crew were evacuated safely on Saturday, but one passenger was...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Denver

Denver International Airport’s ‘Snow And Tell’ Shows Off Snow Clearing Abilities

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport is preparing for snow. As part of Winter Preparedness Week, maintenance crews showed off their equipment for DIA’s “snow and tell” on Wednesday. (credit: CBS) The airport said that crews can clear all runways in less than 15 minutes. (credit: CBS) “Just the techniques and the formations that we use and the equipment that we use — we’re one of the best. It’s phenomenal that we can clear them that quickly. That’s one pass down the runway and they’re ready to go back to the airlines,” said Assistant Director Field Maintenance Rich Brannan. (credit: CBS) Crews also maintain 300 miles of roadways. They believe they have the staff to handle whatever this winter brings.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

New video shows moment plane plummets into UPS truck, killing driver, pilot and demolishing two homes

Harrowing new footage has emerged of the moment a small plane fell out of the sky in California on Monday and crashed into a UPS truck.The plane killed two people in the crash, including the driver of the van and the pilot, a San Diego-based cardiologist who worked in Yuma, Arizona.In the video, the six-seat twin-engine Cessna 340 can be seen diving into a quiet Santee, San Diego neighbourhood, before igniting into a blaze, and producing a plume of smoke.Two other people in the neighbourhood near Santana High School were injured in the crash, including a woman whose hair and face were...
ACCIDENTS
buffalonynews.net

Suspicious behavior from passenger forces plane to make emergency landing in New York

Washington [US], October 10 (ANI/Sputnik): An American Eagle flight operated by Republic Airways had to make an emergency landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport after a passenger's suspicious behaviour. "The earlier incident involving a disruptive American Airlines/Republic Airways passenger and an evacuation of passengers has been resolved, and the airport...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lonetreevoice.net

Flight for Life crew impacted by laser strike

A Flight for Life pilot said he has fully recovered after falling victim to a laser incident in Castle Rock. Eric Billings, a 20-year commercial pilot, said he was leading a crew to drop off a patient at Castle Rock Adventist Hospital on Oct. 7. After safely leaving the patient at the hospital for care, Billings said they were heading out of town back to Pueblo when they were hit.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy