Blue Angels Jet Makes Emergency Landing At Great Colorado Air Show

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A Blue Angels pilot made an emergency landing at the Great Colorado Air Show in Loveland on Saturday. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was there watching the performance when one of the jets landed just moments after takeoff.

That’s when emergency vehicles rushed to meet the plane on the ground. It’s unclear exactly what happened during takeoff that caused the jet to land.

Several people on hand speculated the jet blew a tire.

Messages to the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and media representatives for the Blue Angels about the incident have not been returned.

The Blue Angels completed their performance with the five remaining F/A-18s. A pair of replacement jets were parked on the tarmac but did not launch, CBS4’s Thomas reported.

Social media posts from the air show on Sunday indicate the Blue Angels program was being performed with five jets again.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlined the airshow in Loveland this year.