Football

Football: 9-Man playoffs kick off across North Dakota

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 7 days ago

Saturday afternoon marked the beginning of the 9-man playoffs in North Dakota. 16 teams competed for a chance to advance to the second round and face one of the top eight seeded teams next Saturday.

9B Scores:
South Border (14), Grant County-Flasher (32)
Mott-Regent-New England (66), Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (42)
Ray-Powers Lake (44), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (14)
Lewis & Clark (26), Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke (6)
St. John (20), Four Winds (6)

State
North Dakota State
KX News

Volleyball: Century tops Mandan, Bismarck wins at Turtle Mountain

Most teams in the WDA entered Wednesday playing back-to-back nights, including the first place Century Patriots, who traveled across the river to take on Mandan. Wednesday Volleyball Scores:Mandan Braves (0), Century Patriots (3)Turtle Mountain Bravettes (0), Bismarck Demons (3)Dickinson Midgets (2), Minot Majettes (3)Watford City Wolves (1), Williston Coyotes (3)
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Volleyball: Century and Bismarck stay hot in the region

The Bismarck Demons and Century Patriots continue to find ways to win in the west region, separating themselves as the top two teams in the WDA. Tuesday Volleyball Scores:Bismarck Demons (3), Mandan Braves (0)Legacy Sabers (0), Century Patriots (3)Dickinson Midgets (0), Jamestown Blue Jays (3)Watford City Wolves (0), St. Mary’s Saints (3)Williston Coyotes (0), Minot […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

