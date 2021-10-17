Football: 9-Man playoffs kick off across North Dakota
Saturday afternoon marked the beginning of the 9-man playoffs in North Dakota. 16 teams competed for a chance to advance to the second round and face one of the top eight seeded teams next Saturday.
9B Scores:
South Border (14), Grant County-Flasher (32)
Mott-Regent-New England (66), Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (42)
Ray-Powers Lake (44), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (14)
Lewis & Clark (26), Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke (6)
St. John (20), Four Winds (6)
