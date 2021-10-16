CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Are you fully vaccinated if you haven’t gotten a booster shot?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0Vb7_0cTb4yY600

(NEXSTAR) – Booster shots against COVID-19 are now available for millions of Americans, but does that mean you need to get one to be considered fully vaccinated?

Qualifying as fully vaccinated is important because it can be required to travel, attend large events, or get access to indoor businesses without a recent COVID-19 test. Soon, companies with more than 100 employees will require workers to be fully vaccinated or submit to routine testing, thanks to a forthcoming OSHA regulation .

If you haven’t gotten a booster shot (or aren’t eligible to get one), there’s no need to panic. “Everyone is still considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a 2-shot series, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as the J&J/Janssen vaccine,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots

While not having a booster won’t affect your ability to attend live sports games or travel to Europe, the CDC recommends you get one once you’re eligible to maximize protection against COVID-19.

Right now, only the Pfizer vaccine’s booster shot has been authorized for emergency use. That means people who received Pfizer for their original two doses are able to get the third shot, since the Food and Drug Administration hasn’t approved mixing and matching. (A panel of advisers to the FDA also voted to recommend a half-dose booster shot of the Moderna vaccine , but it hasn’t yet been given the go-ahead.)

The CDC recommends waiting six months between your second shot and your booster dose.

Even among Pfizer recipients, only certain people are currently eligible for a booster shot:

  • People 65 and older
  • People 18 and older with qualifying underlying health conditions (like cancer, diabetes, lung disease, and more)
  • People who work in high-risk settings where they are more likely to encounter COVID-19 (like first responders, grocery/food workers, public transit workers and more)
  • People who live in high-risk settings, like nursing homes

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
firstforwomen.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Americans#Osha#J J Janssen
HuffingtonPost

If You Have A Mood Disorder, You May Now Be Eligible For A COVID Booster

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has included some mood disorders on its list of underlying conditions that can increase a person’s risk of becoming severely ill if they are infected with COVID-19. Depression and schizophrenia spectrum disorders are now among the health conditions that appear on the CDC’s...
MENTAL HEALTH
KTLA

CDC panel backs expanded COVID-19 booster rollout

Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
YourCentralValley.com

Health officials urge public to get COVID-19 vaccine as winter season approaches

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The CDC has expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots and has said that individuals can now mix-and-match shots from different companies. Health officials say hospitals in Fresno County continue to remain busy and staffing is tight. When it comes to COVID-19 patients being admitted into hospitals, officials say Fresno County […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The Worst Vitamin D Supplement To Take, Say Dietitians

Did you know there are several forms of vitamin D available in food and supplements? This is actually true for several different vitamins, and it's important to keep in mind when incorporating and vitamin supplements into your daily routine. Not all forms of vitamin D are created equal, and, in...
HEALTH
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

1K+
Followers
675
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy