Electric vehicles are here, but the part of our futuristic world that sees us being driven around in these cars without any human input remains a tricky thing to perfect. Nevertheless, autonomous vehicles and robotaxis are coming. Germany is getting a robotaxi service soon, and Hyundai has turned the Ioniq 5 into a driverless taxi too, with the finished product expected to arrive as soon as 2023. But like any new technology, nefarious individuals will inevitably look for a way to take advantage. A pertinent fear is that autonomous vehicles and flying cars - whenever those arrive - will be susceptible to cyber attacks. Fortunately, the good guys have already figured out a way to avoid this, and it uses the technology behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ripple.

