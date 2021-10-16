CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BC-Results CTM

By Equibase
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

1st_$11,324, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, clear. 3 (3) No Harbor in...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Laurel Race Course-6-Add

6th_$30,380, , 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy. Off 3:27. Time 1:11.89. Fast. Also Ran_Ms Headley, Ski Bunny, Grace Isabella, Eloquent Lady. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-7-6) 3 Correct Paid $71.90. $1 Daily Double (7-6) paid $59.00. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $20.20. $1 Superfecta (6-2-7-5) paid $186.90. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-7) paid $32.45.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Santa Anita Park-3-Add

3rd_$33,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., cloudy. Off 2:07. Time 1:34.23. Firm. Scratched_Cane Creek Road, General Mathis, Jack Sprout. Also Ran_Best Chance, Liar Liar, East Rand, Bee Catcher, Absolute Unit, Active Account. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $193.90. Daily Double (5-4) paid $52.00. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $75.20. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-3-5) paid $247.55. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-3) paid $323.80. $1 X-5 Super High Five (4-2-3-5-1) no winners. Attendance 3,025. ITW $1,058,349. IST $5,684,018. Handle $484,273. Total Handle $7,226,640.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park-9-Add

9th_$34,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5f, tf., clear. 10 (10) Staci's Red Dress (J.Alvarez)22.6010.205.20. Off 11:00. Time 0:57.57. Firm. Also Ran_In the Vault, Northern Dynasty, Factual, A Girl Like Me, Bella Figura, Rumpus, Sweet Adeline. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-6-6-10) 4 Correct Paid $2,174.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-10) 3 Correct Paid $608.00. Daily Double (6-10) paid $138.40. Exacta (10-6) paid $102.20. $0.1 Superfecta (10-6-9-8) paid $717.26. $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-9) paid $358.10. Attendance unavailable. $1,467,041. Handle $72,055. Total Handle $1,539,096.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Evangeline Downs-3-Add

3rd_$12,000, alc, 3YO up, 4f, clear. 3 (3) Heza Bell Perry Jr (M.Trujillo)12.006.603.80. Off 6:30. Time 1:97.42. Fast. Also Ran_Jet Black Design, Corona Louisiana Blu, One Sweet Merlot, Jrs Sir Growacet, Expedyte. dh_One Sweet Merlot, Corona Louisiana Blu (5). $0.5 Pick 3 (7-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $152.75. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $48.90. $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $42.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-4-8) paid $89.49. $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-4) paid $69.65.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Thistledown

1st_$11,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 2nd_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 3rd_$22,900, , 3YO up, 5f. 4th_$16,600, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 5th_$25,500, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 1mi 70yd. Assumption115Stay Thirsty Amigo121. Lake Nakuru119a-Comply115. Pompey's Rule110War Cross123. a-Breezy Money123Exonerated Prez115. Galtero115. a-Coupled. 6th_$23,600, st alc,...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Belmont Park

1st_$45,000, cl $35,000-$35,000, 3YO up, 6f. 2nd_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi. 3rd_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6½f. 4th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 5th_$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 7f. Steelersfanforlife121Swashbuckle120. Prince of Pharoahs123Dancing Buck120. Opt121Quiet Out East123. Alphalfa123Call Me Harry121. Straw Into Gold120Matty's Express123. Mo...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Fresno

1st_$20,000, stk, 3YO up, 5½f. 2nd_$27,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 3rd_$8,500, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$14,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6f. 5th_$12,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6f. Persistence125Time to Zoom122. Lastbesthope115Eustace125. Twirling Derby125. 6th_$11,500, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Ramoncita Light125La Croix125. Wicked...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Laurel Park

1st_$3,601, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 13/8mi. 2nd_$1,870, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi. 3rd_$3,927, hcp, 3YO up, 17/8mi. 4th_$3,740, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 1. 5th_$2,150, hcp, 3YO up, 1. 6th_$2,244, hcp, 3YO up, 1¾mi. Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile. Pidanco119Mister Atlas128. Linda Traviesa119Paraggi126. Veredicto128Prime Victory126. Un Solo119Dalmatino128. 7th_$1,589, hcp, 3YO...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Gulfstream Park-8-Add

8th_$24,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, cloudy. Off 4:34. Time 1:47.73. Fast. Also Ran_La Rusia, One Night Stand, Dora Princella, Red Wind, Sister Is Devil, Cactus Kitten, First Gold, Gingeronmymind, V K Star. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $63.25. $1 Exacta (5-12) paid $42.00. Quinella (5-12) paid $64.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-12-8-4) paid $97.26. $0.5 Trifecta (5-12-8) paid $162.70. $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $18.70.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Will Rogers Downs

1st_$5,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 2YO, 3½f. 2nd_$8,300, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 3f. 3rd_$5,800, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 2½f. 4th_$10,900, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 5½f. Kool Man Kenny124Dang It Autry126. Inseperable Hd126Global King124. Beatem Blue124Rockincheirmoney124. Srd Lota Wow124. 5th_$10,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, . A Hero Spirit124Corazon Dulce124. Charlie...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Keeneland

1st_$35,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 2YO F, 6f. 2nd_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f. 3rd_$36,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$88,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 5th_$86,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1mi. Leblon118War Machine118. Assiduously122Private Island118. El Ahijado122Hard Knocking118. Major Sparks122Hot Stove League118. Caveat Emptor124Arabian Prince118. Eye...
HOBBIES
midfloridanewspapers.com

Keeneland Results Saturday October 23rd, 2021

2nd-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 21.890, 46.670, 57.840, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.950. Winner: B F, 2, by Air Force Blue-Moanin (FR) Scratched: Ridgepointe, Overlander, Bet He's Ready, Heir to Greatness. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Top Gun Girl116651-½1-11-21-2J. Velazquez3.002.402.200.50. Atras1191027-15-hd4-12-½R. Bejarano5.604.0011.30. Sutherland119178-1½8-hd7-½3-¾R. Gutierrez4.407.60.
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Early Entries, Wednesday October 27th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Letsgetitperfect (L), 123Y. Yaranga6-5-5Shane Spiess. 4Shipmans Magic (L), 123M. Ccamaque5-4-9Donald Blankenship. 5Light Hearted (L), 123M. Ccamaque7-4-5Cally Herrington. 6Enduros Tigress (L), 123G. Rodriguez7-7-6Mark Shanley. 7Our Petunia (L), 123L. Hernandez4-5-3Gerald Erfle. 2nd-$8,100, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Felon (L),...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

San Diego 69, Presbyterian 28

USD_Jefferson 14 pass from Randall (Martinez pass from Randall), 11:51. PRE_Witcher for 72 pass from Hefley (run failed), 11:12. USD_Brown 40 pass from Randall (kick failed), 10:03. PRE_Turner 22 pass from Hefley (Jones pass from Hefley), 07:49. USD_Smith 5 run (pass failed), 01:15. Third Quarter. PRE_Bachelder 58 pass from Hefley...
SAN DIEGO, CA
midfloridanewspapers.com

Mercer 45, Wofford 14

MER_Davis 8 run (Folser kick), 05:26. WOF_Holt 13 pass from Corriston (Gliarmis kick), 01:02. WOF_Beckett 55 fumble return (Gliarmis kick), 12:33. MER_Marshall 9 pass from Payton (Folser kick), 09:12. Fourth Quarter. MER_James 26 pass from Payton (Folser kick), 12:24. MER_Wooten II 49 run (Folser kick), 09:25. WOFMER. First downs1125. Rushes-yards32-11843-210.
FOOTBALL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Holy Cross 42, Colgate 10

Colgate01000—10 Holy Cross147147—42 COLG_Gruber 99 kickoff return (Biscoe kick), 01:55. RUSHING_Colgate, Mi. Brescia 12-53, Gr. Breneman 8-24, Ma. Hurleman 7-23, Ga. Oakey 1-7, Jo. Cox 4-5, Team 1-(minus 1). Holy Cross, Pe. Oliver 14-153, Ma. Sluka 12-114, Ty. Purdy 11-41, Jo. Fuller 3-24, Jo. Abrams 4-16, Ma. Siderman 2-9, Jo. Forrest 2-3, Team 1-(minus 1).
FOOTBALL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Morehead St. 27, Marist 24

MORE_Aguero 1 run (kick blocked), 11:29. MORE_Byrd 25 pass from Pappas (Foster kick), 00:53. MRST_Menders 25 pass from Day (Paladino kick), 12:43. MORE_DeBlaiso 18 pass from Pappas (Foster kick), 12:29. MRST_Johnson 1 run (Paladino kick), 04:41. MORE_Guilfoil 25 pass from Pappas (Foster kick), 01:02. First downs2623. Rushes-yards29-5531-100 Passing396202. Comp-Att-Int32-52-018-26-1 Return...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

South Florida 34, Temple 14

Temple0770—14 South Florida017107—34 USF_Mangham 1 run (Shrader kick), 14:19. USF_Gregory 4 pass from McClain (Shrader kick), 4:47. TEM_R.Jones 70 pass from D.Mathis (Bell kick), 4:38. USF_FG Shrader 26, :19. Third Quarter. TEM_Saydee 1 run (Bell kick), 11:07. USF_FG Shrader 52, 8:17. USF_Joiner 2 run (Shrader kick), 2:41. Fourth Quarter. USF_Mangham...
COLLEGE SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Norfolk St. 45, Howard 31

NORF_Felton 7 pass from Carter (Nardone kick), 01:53. NORF_Ruffin 4 blocked punt return (Nardone kick), 10:49. HOW_Wheeler 96 kickoff return (Woodson kick), 13:17. HOW_McDonald 31 pass from Williams (Woodson kick), 04:26. NORF_Brent 57 run (Nardone kick), 01:33. NORFHOW. First downs2418. Rushes-yards41-20432-204 Passing332173. Comp-Att-Int26-29-014-23-2 Return Yards126157. Punts-Avg.1-25.03-21.7. Fumbles-Lost2-10-0 Penalty-Yards4-353-16 Time of...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

SE Louisiana 51, Northwestern St. 14

SELA_Kelley 9 run (Rengifo kick), 02:03. SELA_McClendon 12 pass from Kelley (Rengifo kick), 04:14. SELA_Givan 26 pass from Kelley (Rengifo kick), 00:28. SELA_Drobocky 1 pass from Kelley (Rengifo kick), 12:42. SELA_Dumas 52 interception return (Rengifo kick), 11:40. SELA_Larvadain 88 pass from Johnson III (kick failed), 07:01. NWST_King 45 pass from...
FOOTBALL

