BC-Results CTM

USD_Jefferson 14 pass from Randall (Martinez pass from Randall), 11:51. PRE_Witcher for 72 pass from Hefley (run failed), 11:12. USD_Brown 40 pass from Randall (kick failed), 10:03. PRE_Turner 22 pass from Hefley (Jones pass from Hefley), 07:49. USD_Smith 5 run (pass failed), 01:15. Third Quarter. PRE_Bachelder 58 pass from Hefley...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO