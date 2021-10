PHILADELPHA (CBS) — Runners are making a little history with the inaugural Penn Relays 5K Saturday morning. The race started at 8:30 a.m. The race is part of the overall Penn Relays, which was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. The runners started at the Palestra and will race through Penn Park, finishing on the track of the historic Franklin Field.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO