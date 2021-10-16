Samford 27, Wofford 24

After a win against Chattanooga, the ETSU volleyball team faced an unfortunate defeat by Wofford in the first conference road game ETSU volleyball has lost this fall. The first set of the match saw a strong start from ETSU’s team. Sara Esposito (Pianigia, Venezia, Italy), Lundyn Coffman (Nolensville, Tenn.) and Josannah Vazquez (Mansfield, Texas) all achieved kills. Vazquez especially performed well, achieving four kills in the first set. An ace in the set was contributed by both Caroline Dykes (Flower Mound, Texas) and Taylor Roberts (Sneads, Fla.).
