Samford 27, Wofford 24

BOONE, N.C. - App State baseball split a fall doubleheader against Wofford on Saturday. "Overall, we did a really good job on the mound in game one and even early into game two," head coach Kermit Smith said. "I'm proud of our offense early today. I think through the first seven innings, we were really complete and were just a couple of hits from putting up some good numbers. All and all, it's just good to get out there and compete against somebody else."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO