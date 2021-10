The Mercer County District Library is now offering free COVID-19 home testing kits for anyone to come and pick up. The library is handing out the kits as part of Gov. Mike DeWine's call for libraries across the state to do so to help the public get easier access to testing. With the delta variant hitting Ohio, it seemed like a no-brainer for the Mercer County District Library to start offering testing kits.

