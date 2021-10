Drouin scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers. Drouin finished off a nice feed from Christian Dvorak, going forehand-backhand to tie the game at one goal apiece midway through the third period. It was the second goal of the season for Drouin, who received a loud ovation from the Bell Centre crowd prior to the game after the forward took time off last season to deal with anxiety. He has two of the team's three goals through three games.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO