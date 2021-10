ARGOS — On Monday night, Elaine Troyer wasn’t part of the main penalty kick lineup for Westview. On Wednesday night, she kicked the Warriors to the regional final. After being bumped up from the number six spot in the PK lineup to fifth, Troyer buried a PK shot to give No. 8 (Class 1A) Westview a 2-1 (5-4 PKs) victory over No. 5 (1A) Argos on the road and send the Warriors to a Class 1A regional championship game, which they will host Saturday at 4 p.m.

ARGOS, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO