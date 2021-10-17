CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ultimate fix to make your AirPods louder

By Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

If you own Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro or the new AirPods Max, you have probably dealt with a common problem – low volume.

While you may have tried some of the common fixes that include cleaning your AirPods and pairing your AirPods to your iPhone, there is one trick that might help more than any of the other “hacks” you will read about.

Is your headphone volume being capped? Here is how to check:

Apple iPhones include a setting that limits headphone volume to prevent damage to your hearing. However, if your AirPods are dirty or have other issues – the volume cap might be too low.

Here is how to manage the volume cap toggle on your AirPods.

  1. Open Settings and tap Sounds & Haptics
  2. Tap Headphone Safety
  3. Toggle on/off Reduce Loud Sounds
  4. Drag the decibel slider that includes a maximum headphone volume.
  5. Check your AirPods to see if this made a difference.

If the volume cap hack does not work for you, here are a few other things you can try:

  1. In Settings , go to Accessibility and then Hearing . Tap on Audio/Visual and check the right and left Balance .
  2. Go to your Bluetooth and disconnect your AirPods by tapping Forget This Device . Reconnect/repair your iPods to see if that helps improve the volume.
  3. Try resetting your AirPods by holding the button on the back of your charger case to again pair the headphones to your device.

If none of the tricks work on your AirPods, Apple offers these tips for how to thoroughly clean your headphones:

  • Don’t run your AirPods under water.
  • Use a soft, dry, lint-free cloth.
  • If your AirPods are exposed to anything that might cause stains or other damage – for example, soaps, shampoos, conditioners, lotions, perfumes, solvents, detergent, acids or acidic foods, insect repellent, sunscreen, oil, or hair dye:
    • Wipe them clean with a cloth slightly dampened with fresh water and dry with a soft, dry, lint-free cloth.
    • Do not attempt to use them until they’re completely dry.
  • Make sure not to get any liquid in the openings.
  • Don’t use sharp objects or abrasive materials to clean your AirPods Max.

