Zack Snyder Reacts to New The Batman Trailer

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC FanDome has come to an end, but it featured an exciting line-up of content from DC's movies, shows, games, and comics. The event's grand finale was dedicated to Matt Reeves' The Batman, and fans got to see the long-awaited new trailer for the highly-anticipated film. Folks have been reacting to...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

