Zack Snyder Reacts to New The Batman Trailer

Batman Arkham City fans are picking that version of the hero to win a fight against any other iteration of the Caped Crusader. On Twitter, @Insanebat_630 asked people who would win in a fight between the game's Batman, Ben Affleck's bat, The Batman's new version, and Christopher Nolan's iconic take on the character. A lot of people are rolling with Rocksteady's interpretation. It's not hard to see why. Because of the medium at play, it would be very hard to see these others mete out the physical combat that the video game character did. Add the fact that the Arkham version fought a massive rogues gallery over that series and it becomes even clearer. This is one of those fan questions that can be argued until the Sun explodes. Clearly, the lesson to be learned here is that even after a decade, people still ride for the Arkham games heavily. Check out some of the best responses down below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO