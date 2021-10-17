Washington defender not fined for hit to head of Saints QB Taysom Hill: report

It was a brutal hit that left Taysom Hill motionless on the field before he was carted off and ruled with a concussion.

The play itself resulted in a 15-yard penalty against the Washington Football Team in Week 5, but no more than that for cornerback William Jackson III, who came over late and connected directly with Hill as he laid out for a ball up the season.

No fine was levied for the hit, according to a report from Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

Jackson defended the hit after the game.

“I was going for the ball,” he said. “It was clear that I was going for the ball. But it is what it is.”

Despite Hill's absence the Saints went on to win 33-22. Jhabvala also reports that no fine was levied for Carl Granderson's roughing the kicker penalty that extended a drive, though the hit didn't appear egregious as he went for the punt block and missed.

Fines wouldn't have been much in the way of consolation from the injury, and Hill's status will be something to watch as the team heads into another rood matchup in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks. The team is on bye in Week 6 and does not have to issue an injury report.