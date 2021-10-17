CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington defender not fined for hit to head of Saints QB Taysom Hill: report

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v595E_0cTb1O2F00

It was a brutal hit that left Taysom Hill motionless on the field before he was carted off and ruled with a concussion.

The play itself resulted in a 15-yard penalty against the Washington Football Team in Week 5, but no more than that for cornerback William Jackson III, who came over late and connected directly with Hill as he laid out for a ball up the season.

No fine was levied for the hit, according to a report from Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

Jackson defended the hit after the game.

“I was going for the ball,” he said. “It was clear that I was going for the ball. But it is what it is.”

Despite Hill's absence the Saints went on to win 33-22. Jhabvala also reports that no fine was levied for Carl Granderson's roughing the kicker penalty that extended a drive, though the hit didn't appear egregious as he went for the punt block and missed.

Fines wouldn't have been much in the way of consolation from the injury, and Hill's status will be something to watch as the team heads into another rood matchup in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks. The team is on bye in Week 6 and does not have to issue an injury report.

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

Look: Incredibly Crushing Hit On Saints QB Taysom Hill

With Jameis Winston serving as the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback, Taysom Hill has been playing wide receiver in today’s game against the Washington Football Team. Unfortunately, that role has opened him up to some big hits – including a pretty dirty one today. On a deep passing play, Taysom...
NFL
The Spun

Jameis Winston Added To Saints Wednesday Injury Report

Just a few days ago, the New Orleans Saints cruised to an impressive win over the New England Patriots in Foxboro. The Saints defense stepped up in a big way, giving rookie quarterback Mac Jones the first three interceptions of his career. With the impressive defensive showing, the Saints earned a 28-13 win.
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
NFL
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Saints Qb Taysom Hill#The Washington Post#The Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Veteran NFL WR Reportedly Announces Retirement

After spending a decade in the NFL, wide receiver Chris Hogan has decided to retire. On Saturday, the New Orleans Saints placed the veteran wideout on the reserve/retired list. Hogan received his first real opportunity in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2012, but it wasn’t until he signed...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Get Major Boost At Practice On Thursday

It’s been an up-and-down season for the New Orleans Saints so far. But after completing their bye week and getting some time to recover, the Saints returned to practice with a big boost to their ranks. According to Saints insider Nick Underhill, eight Saints players returned to practice today after...
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed A New Running Back

The New Orleans Saints lost back-up running back Tony Jones Jr. to an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants and have already made a move to add depth at the position. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Saints signed 24-year-old Ryquell Armstead to their practice squad...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Signing Former Pro Bowl Running Back

Two weeks ago, the New Orleans Saints brought in a handful of running backs for a workout. On Tuesday, the team officially added some depth to that position group. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Saints are signing former Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller to their practice squad.
NFL
HOT 107.9

Falcons No Longer Most ‘Hated’ Team in Louisiana as Saints Fans Take Aim at a New NFL Rival

Do the New Orleans Saints have a new rival in the NFL?. For decades, Saints fans have had a very pointed disdain for the Atlanta Falcons. Every season when the New Orleans Saints schedule would drop, fans would circle both dates with their NFC South rival with an extra red circle around the home date as they looked forward to bringing the noise to Atlanta in the Superdome.
NFL
numberfire.com

Taysom Hill (concussion) carted from Saints' Week 5 game

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (concussion) was carted from Sunday's Week 5 game against the Washington Football Team. Hill took a vicious shot to the head while stretching out to make a catch and had to be carted from the field. He was able to climb into the cart under his own power, but likely will not return to Sunday's game.
NFL
WKRG News 5

Saints will play a Seattle team that is struggling at QB

METAIRIE, LA – As of the game against Pittsburgh (3-3), the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) introduced a new quarterback for the first time in a long time who wasn’t Russell Wilson. Wilson, who was on the road to 150 straight starts for Seattle, was put on injured reserve with a ruptured tendon in his right middle […]
NFL
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy