MINDEN — The smallest of details have a story in the home of John and Connie Beck of Minden. There’s a tiny coin purse in a shadow box that John’s grandmother gave to him when he was 7 or 8 years old. Two hats rest on top of the kitchen cabinets that belonged to his parents in the 1940s or ’50s. The couple’s dining room table was the table that they bought when they got married and has been given a fresh coat of paint. From the decor to the furniture, the Becks have filled their cozy, new home with pieces they have collected and loved throughout their lives.

MINDEN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO