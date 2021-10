Researchers are experimenting with a new, private sector program to pay farmers in the Western Lake Erie Basin to reduce their phosphorus runoff. The program will pay farmers by the acre to use cover crops, no till, or both, to reduce their phosphorus runoff. Farmers will be paid based on the amount of phosphorus runoff their farm reduces, so they will be paid for performance, not practices. The program is partly based on recent interest in ecosystem services markets, like carbon markets.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO