Public Safety

What the papers say – October 17

By The Newsroom
 7 days ago
Revelations about the suspect arrested over the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess lead most of Sunday’s papers.

The Sunday Telegraph reports the suspect had previously been referred to the Government’s counter-extremism programme.

The Mail on Sunday says the 25-year-old man planned the attack more than a week in advance.

Sir David was on a call with a PR professional discussing Children’s Parliament just minutes before he was attacked, according to The Sunday Times.

The Independent reports Home Secretary Priti Patel has drawn up a police protection plan for MPs in the wake of Sir David’s death.

The Sunday Mirror leads with political leaders declaring “Terrorism will not win”, while The Observer carries comments from Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle demanding “an end to hatred” against MPs.

Sunday People dedicates its front page to Sir David’s own past comments on the price his family pays for his political career.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with Midsomer Murders being hit with a censors’ warning over an episode featuring Morris dancing.

