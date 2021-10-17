WATCH: Mark Stoops, Will Levis, Josh Paschal after Georgia loss

The college football spotlight is shining brightly on our old Kentucky home this week. The Cats’ 6-0 start and Saturday’s game vs. No. 1 Georgia have the national media finally turning their attention to what Mark Stoops has built over the past nine years. College Gameday is coming to Athens, SEC Nation too. Earlier this week, Ivan Maisel spoke to Stoops and his famous brother Bob about program building. Today, Kentucky Football is all over ESPN.com, most notably in an in-depth feature on Mark Stoops by Alex Scarborough and Ryan McGee. We don’t like to send you to other outlets often, but this article is worth it.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO