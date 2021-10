Lobstermen and conservationists are awaiting a high-stakes court decision on a plan to bar lobster trap-rope from a nearly 1,000-square mile area off Maine's coast. The federal restriction is set to go into effect on Monday, and last through the end of January. It's the first in a series of new federal gear rules aimed at reducing the risk that North Atlantic right whales will be entangled with trap rope and gear.

