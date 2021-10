The 2021 season has been full of injuries for the Columbus Crew and, despite seeming to go away from a brief period, they are not stopping now. With just four games left to go in the Major League Soccer regular season, the Black & Gold will be without the team’s top striker Gyasi Zardes. The American international is set to miss two to four weeks, per head coach Caleb Porter, with a Grade 2 MCL sprain on his left knee. Zardes sustained the knee injury at the end of the first half of the Crew’s 1-1 draw with Nashville SC.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO