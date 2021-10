Youth may be wasted on the young, but it's often squandered by the old. Well, older. Several everyday lifestyle habits have long been linked to premature aging. But science has recently discovered that by making some easy tweaks, you can actually reverse the aging process—to literally make your cells get younger. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO