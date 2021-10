A simple question — asked of nearly a dozen Kentucky basketball players and coaches at the team’s annual Media Day event Wednesday — kept getting the same response. “Who’s been surprising you the most in these early practices?” they were all asked. There was additional explanation that this could be a player who was better than expected, a player who had already progressed more than previously predicted, or simply a player who had been impressive in these early practice sessions.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO