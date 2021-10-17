Purdue 24, #2 Iowa 7: Wrecking The Hawkeyes’ Season

Finally, that was the 2021 team I’ve been waiting to see. Brohm creatively schemed around roster limitations on offense and found a way to throw the ball to the one guy the other team didn’t want him to throw the ball to. The red zone issues, while not completely remedied (that would require a better offensive line), didn’t sink the team. The defense was stout, slowed the run game and turned Iowa over when they were forced to pass the ball. The Spoilermakers made their triumphant return to the national stage and saved us from the horror of an undefeated Iowa. Problem is, I’m kinda tired of the Spoliermakers role. This team, when clicking, is better than that.

