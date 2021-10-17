CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue 24, #2 Iowa 7: Wrecking The Hawkeyes’ Season

By Travis Miller
hammerandrails.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in June I said Purdue would win in Iowa City. Earlier this week I said I felt strangely good about this game. Even in yesterday’s predictions I called for a win. · Purdue now has consecutive wins in games where it has played a No. 2 ranked team....

247Sports

Iowa vs. Purdue football: Jeff Brohm calls No. 2 Hawkeyes 'tremendous challenge' as Boilermakers eye upset

Fresh off an open week, the Purdue Boilermakers return to action Saturday when they face Iowa on the docket. The No. 2 Hawkeyes just defeated then-No. 4 Penn State to remain undefeated and stayed atop the 247Sports Big Ten power rankings. Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm is pretty good when it comes to coaching against the Hawkeyes, having won three of four matchups during his time at Purdue. However, the 2021 Iowa squad has Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff aspirations.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Hawkeye(HQ) Headlines: 5 things before Purdue

The No. 2 Hawkeyes turn their attention to Purdue this week. Coach Ferentz and a handful of players spoke to the media on Tuesday. Here are some key takeaways from what they said. 1. The Hawkeyes appreciate the No. 2 ranking, but aren’t resting on it. It wasn’t super shocking...
HAWKEYE, IA
hammerandrails.com

Purdue at Iowa Preview

Purdue has not defeated a top 10 team away from Ross-Ade Stadium in 48 years. Our offense has struggled mightily for much of this season, especially after a 49 point outburst against UConn. Iowa has been dominant defensively, and they are on a 12-game win streak overall dating back to a loss to Northwestern in last year’s season. This is a very good team, and a significant challenge for Purdue.
IOWA STATE
hawkcentral.com

Leistikow's Iowa-Purdue prediction: Time for No. 2 Hawkeyes to get run game going

IOWA CITY — Kirk Ferentz this week spoke about having “scar tissue” from Iowa's 2017 game against Purdue, a poorly played 24-15 loss as a six-point home favorite. The 23rd-year Iowa head coach also could have referenced scar tissue from one week earlier, which might serve as a more apt warning sign ahead of the Hawkeyes’ latest matchup against Purdue (2:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC).
IOWA CITY, IA
Muscatine Journal

Hawkeyes working to fix their Purdue problem

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s football team has accomplished a lot in recent seasons. The Hawkeyes possess all four of the traveling trophies they play for annually, have strung together win streaks against their closest rivals and are currently in the midst of a 12-game string of victories that has vaulted Iowa to a No. 2 national ranking in the Associated Press poll.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Five Questions on the Purdue Boilermakers

The Iowa Hawkeyes are fresh off the most important win the program has had since the #1 Hawkeyes defeated #2 Michigan in 1985. But now they turn to the Purdue Boilermakers in a Homecoming showdown. Since head coach Jeff Brohm took over, Iowa is 1-3 against the Boilers and have...
IOWA STATE
blackheartgoldpants.com

The Pants Predicts: #2 Iowa vs Purdue

After an historic win in week six against #4 Penn State, the #2 Iowa Hawkeyes are back in Kinnick Stadium this week looking to avoid a letdown game. That may be a tall task as Iowa plays host to the Purdue Boilermakers and head coach Jeff Brohm, who is 3-1 against Iowa in his time in West Lafeyette.
IOWA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Purdue upsets Iowa 24-7

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The pressure, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said, was all on No. 2 Iowa. The Hawkeyes started the season with six consecutive wins and the program had ascended to its highest ranking since 1985. “For us,” Brohm said, “let’s go out there and swing, and keep...
IOWA STATE
thegazette.com

Hlas: Hawkeyes get their bells rung by Purdue

IOWA CITY — Ask not for whom David Bell tolls, he tolls for the Iowa football team. Iowa defensive coaches and defenders, starting with cornerback and Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week/Bronko Nagurski National Player of the Week/Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week Matt Hankins, probably would have visions of Bell dancing in their heads late Saturday night.
IOWA CITY, IA
hammerandrails.com

Awards for Purdue Football Keep Piling in After Defeat of Iowa

David Bell and Cam Allen win the offensive and defensive player of the week awards for the Big Ten we thought that would be it for awards. Oh no no. Not even close. There have been three additional awards given out to Boilermakers today. Let’s take a look at each one shall we?
IOWA STATE
hammerandrails.com

Time to Get Hot!

Finally, that was the 2021 team I’ve been waiting to see. Brohm creatively schemed around roster limitations on offense and found a way to throw the ball to the one guy the other team didn’t want him to throw the ball to. The red zone issues, while not completely remedied (that would require a better offensive line), didn’t sink the team. The defense was stout, slowed the run game and turned Iowa over when they were forced to pass the ball. The Spoilermakers made their triumphant return to the national stage and saved us from the horror of an undefeated Iowa. Problem is, I’m kinda tired of the Spoliermakers role. This team, when clicking, is better than that.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hammerandrails.com

Offense and Coaching Fail Purdue - Wisconsin 30 - Purdue 13

If Purdue was ever going to end the streak against Wisconsin this was the year to do it. Wisconsin has stumbled this season. Their offense is middling at best. They have no real pass offense to speak of. When you face a team that is so one dimensional you’ve gotta figure out a way to slow them down and force them to beat you with their weaknesses. Wisconsin did that against a similarly one dimensional Purdue team while Purdue could not do the same to Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
hammerandrails.com

Hangover Letdown: Wisconsin 30, Purdue 13.

After the biggest win for the program in almost three years, the Boilermakers drop yet another game to Wisconsin by a score of 30 to 13. This game was probably the most frustrating of the season for Purdue fans to watch. It was the program’s best chance to beat the Badgers since 2003 and they let it slip away. Everyone in college football knows what Wisconsin’s plan is on offense, and Purdue did nothing to stop them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
