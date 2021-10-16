Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State's win at Indiana

The overall grade is not an average of unit grades but a general judgement, and always influenced one way or the other by the final result. There were stretches this unit was doing very well, almost dominating a Vandy defensive front they should have thumped all day. Then…yeah. Missed communications left a not-entirely-healthy passer vulnerable, without denying he also has to unload the ball sooner and save either sacks, damage, or both. Only the coaches can say for sure but it appeared the left side and center generally held up their, umm, end of things well enough with one exception. But that right side… No surprise this is where defenses attack as Johnson and Lashley still aren’t same-page consistently and improvement is slow. Maybe this factors into Lashley’s routine of false-starts (even when not flagged a few times he was noticeably moving just before snaps) or maybe he’s just too anxious. Far as any can tell there are no alternates ready in ’21 so this is the group to go with rest of the way.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 46 MINUTES AGO