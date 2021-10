Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Army Veteran Kevin Klepac. Kevin knows the stats, every 65 minutes in this country a Veteran takes their own life. Kevin has made it his mission to help and let struggling Veterans know that there is help out there. While stationed in Kentucky, Kevin knew it was the water of his home state of Florida that he really missed. That feeling of peace that he got from fishing, is something he is now giving to Veterans in need, by taking him fishing through the non-profit he started called Wounded Waters. It’s designed to help fight mental illness and help Veterans transition back to civilian life. Thank you for sharing your passion Kevin and THANK YOU for your service.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO