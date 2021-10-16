CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford 1-3 Plymouth: League One leaders extend unbeaten league run to 12 games

SkySports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanutche Camara struck twice as League One leaders Plymouth stormed back to win 3-1 at Oxford and take their unbeaten league run to 12 games. Matty Taylor fired the U's in front after five minutes when...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

