Oxford 1-3 Plymouth: League One leaders extend unbeaten league run to 12 games

To the surprise of just about everyone, Ben Simmons reported to the Sixers on Monday night. Earlier in the day, rumors circulated that the former No. 1 overall pick could possibly report to the team soon, but few, if any, around the franchise expected Simmons to show up later that day. Lo and behold, there he is. It's still unclear if Simmons will actually play any games for Philadelphia this season, as a trade is still very much in the cards. However, the team's front office was on record hoping for a resolution, so just having the 25-year-old All-Star in the building is a step in the right direction.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO